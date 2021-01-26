Jab experts close the gap between doses





Members of the Vaccine Watchdog counterattacked healthcare professionals who questioned the decision to allow up to 12 weeks instead of 3 weeks between the administration of Covidjab. The British Medical Association called the move “difficult to justify.” This was because it prompted a gap within six weeks and accused the government of abandoning best practices. But vaccination and vaccination joint committee professor Adam Finn said yesterday that longer delays are based on “solid” evidence and could even increase the level of protection. “I have to be careful about what I say about BMA, but I think it’s a good idea to really understand the issue before making a public announcement,” he told BBC Radio 4. He said he expects the first dose to be “sustainable and further protective” after 12 weeks. And he added: “Perhaps most importantly, we expect much better protection after a delayed second dose.” Professor Finn warned that the BMA could “mislead” the public, adding: “Other countries are considering what the UK is doing with great interest. It creates a much better way to use resources and vaccines. Ministers acknowledge that their goal of immunizing 15 million people by mid-February depends on most people receiving only the first dose. And the Ministry of Health claims that a single dose can provide up to 90% protection after 3 weeks. However, the World Health Organization warns that the second dose should only be postponed in “exceptional circumstances”. Scientists behind both Oxford and Pfizer jabs recommend a gap of just three weeks. The BMA said the UK was “isolated” by the decision to extend the time between doses. “I don’t know what level of protection will be provided,” said Chaand Nagpaul. Israeli researchers say Pfizer Jab gives only 33 percent protection in the third week. The debate arose when it was revealed yesterday that his great-grandmother died five days after the first jab. Mary Green, 92, was vaccinated at a care home in North Tyneside on New Year’s Eve, but became infected with Covid before her immunity developed. The ultimate cause of death is believed to be sepsis. “She was a victim of what we are currently experiencing at Covid,” her son Chris, 52, told Chronicle Live.

