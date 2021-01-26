Philadelphia: COVID-19 vaccine deployed to LGBTQ organizations in the Philadelphia region





COVID-19 Vaccinated Mazzoni Center Staff (Philadelphia Gay News Photo) Sebastian Fortino Philadelphia – The LGBTQ Health Organization in Philadelphia has begun vaccination of COVID-19 staff and is eager to expand its reach. The Mazzoni Center, whose staff is servicing 7,600 patients, will inoculate nearly 100 employees after receiving the first batch of vaccines and will receive another large shipment by last Tuesday. I’m expecting it.

“We use a step-by-step approach to prioritize vaccination sequences according to city guidelines,” said Larry Benjamin, Communications Director at the Mazzoni Center. “Phase 1 target staff includes preventive, care service, and health center staff and managers because patients and clients are in direct contact. Phase 2 target staff includes patients and This includes staff who do not interact directly with clients and staff who work remotely. Phase 3 is targeted at patients at the Mazzoni Center. We have already begun vaccination of patients who are healthcare providers. We will continue to do so in the future. “ Throughout the state, the Wolf administration has recently expanded the eligibility of vaccines, including those living with HIV.

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, along with the Pennsylvania AIDS Law Project, the Central Pennsylvania LGBT Center, Philadelphia Fight, the SERO Project, and the Williamway LGBT Community Center, are the state health ministers, Dr. Rachel Levine and the Wolf administration. Demands that people living with HIV be included in the initial vaccination.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and essential, especially for people living with people with HIV and other immunodeficiencies,” said the secretary-general and founder of the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. Adrian Shanker says. “That’s why the Bloodbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has worked hard to prioritize people living with HIV in the Pennsylvania vaccine distribution program. The Governor has made access to this life for people living with HIV. Thank you for adjusting the state’s plans to save vaccines without delay. “

Pa. Expand distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to more people Throughout the state, people living with HIV are now in Group 1A. However, in Philadelphia, HIV-infected persons are included in Group 1B. This group includes people with other high-risk conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes. Philadelphia follows different vaccine guidelines than the rest of the state. The city does not currently have a formal application form for the vaccine, but health commissioner Thomas Farley says it should be available this week. Those who sent the letter to Wolf are paying attention to Farley and urging them to be vaccinated as soon as possible for those living with HIV and other people in need of LGBTQ.

“The Williamway LGBT Community Center insists on making access to LGBTQ people who need the COVID vaccine most urgently, such as those living with HIV, transgender people, and homeless people. We are very grateful to Governor Wolff for making the decision. Include all people living with HIV in Phase 1A, “said Chris Bartlett, executive director of the Williamway LGBT Community Center. “We demand that Philadelphia Health Commissioner Farley follow soon.” More than 100,000 people in Philadelphia are infected with COVID-19. Sebastian Fortino is a Philadelphia Gay News reporter, Where this story first appeared.. This story was originally published by Pennsylvania Capital Star. For more Pennsylvania Capital Star stories, visit the following website: PennCapital-Star.com..

