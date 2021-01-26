A Michigan boy, 10 years old, was diagnosed with MIS-C and amputated both legs









© Provided by Daily Mail

MailOnline logo





A 10-year-old Michigan boy needs to amputate his legs after being diagnosed with a rare condition caused by the coronavirus.

Dae’Shun Jamison, 10, from Shelby, Michigan, tested positive for COVID-19 in early December 2020, but “had no symptoms,” said his mother, Brittney Autumn. MLive.com -Until December 20, when he started having headaches.

He was hospitalized on December 21 at a temperature of 103 degrees Celsius and was subsequently diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C. This is a rare overactive immune response that causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including: Heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The· CDC The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children diagnosed with MIS-C were either infected with COVID-19 or near people infected with the virus.

Jamison had to wear a ventilator on Christmas Eve. His heart remained overworked and his organs began to close.

Jamison was also dialyzed and connected to an ECMO machine. The ECMO machine added oxygen to the blood and pumped it into the body.

During the intubation, Jamison lost circulation in his hands and feet, and his feet swelled with water. Doctors said he had to amputate his right leg because he was so injured that he had no movement or sensation.

His mother also revealed that his left foot also needed to be removed.

Automan began recording Jamison’s status with updates GoFundMe She said she couldn’t work while in the hospital and started making money because she was taking care of her 7-year-old daughter.

4/4 slide

In an update on December 30, 2020, she writes that her fingertips and toes need to be amputated. A few days later, on January 3, she wrote that his lungs were strong enough to remove the ventilator.

Video: Vaccination site one year after the pandemic (Washington Post) Where to vaccinate one year after the pandemic



Click to expand

next

But on January 12, she wrote: ‘Deshun had to amputate both legs on Friday and his kidneys aren’t working well. Because of his autism, he has no clue as to what will happen.

His right foot was removed first.

What is MIS-C? MIS-C stands for Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. This is a rare excess immune response that causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. This is due to the overproduction of cytokines known as cytokine storms, an overreaction of the body’s immune system. During the storm, proteins begin to attack healthy tissues, causing blood vessels to leak and lead to hypotension. According to doctors, this can also occur with Ebola, which can shock the body. It is also found in adult COVID-19 patients. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloody eyes, and unusual fatigue. MIS-C conditions usually begin to develop 2 to 8 weeks after COVID-19 infection. As of January 8, 1,659 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the United States, and 26 people have died from this syndrome. According to the CDC, more than 70% of cases occurred in Latin or black children, with an average age of 8 affected children.

She and her doctor told Jamison that she had to amputate her right leg, “I understood everything,” and “when I wake up, my legs don’t look the same.”

“Deshun shed tears completely and had a lot of influence on me. I can’t believe this is really happening to my baby,” Automan wrote.

After the amputation, Automan revealed that the surgery was successful, but said he would also need to amputate his left leg “within a few weeks.”

“I’m having a lot of trouble with this. Keep praying,” she wrote.

In her latest update, on January 19, Autman wrote that his left and right stumps were well healed and eventually required skin grafting.

She also wrote that he had a blood clot in the artery in his right hand for more than two weeks and was using anticoagulants but was not functioning.

“It was really hard. I wonder what will happen to his life after that. He likes to play soccer, he likes to do things, and it’s just difficult,” Automan said. Said Fox 17..

She said her goal was to allow him to walk with a prosthesis, but she was doing things one day at a time.

A doctor at Spectrum Health’s Helendevos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he is being treated, said Jamison’s MIS-C case was the worst case ever seen in the state.

Of the 5,000 pediatric patients on the Spectrum network who tested positive for coronavirus, only 21 were treated with MIS-C.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloody eyes, and unusual fatigue.

MIS-C conditions usually begin to develop 2 to 8 weeks after COVID-19 infection, Dr. Rosemary Olivero, Physician and Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Spectrum Health, told the news station.

Jamison had no COVID symptoms and his MIS-C symptoms did not develop until the end of the two-week infection period.

“It is believed that there may be a genetic incentive, but it is not yet known what the genetic incentive is or whether it affects some populations more than others.” Said Olivero.

“MIS-C also occurs in children of all ages, races and genders, so we still have a lot to learn.”

As of January 8, 1,659 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the United States, and 26 people have died from this syndrome. Calmatters.org..

According to the CDC, more than 70% of cases occurred in Latin or black children, with an average age of 8 affected children.

read more