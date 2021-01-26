Health
The UK COVID variant is located in Mecklenburg County. This is what we know about it.
Health experts will consider what more infectious variants of COVID-19 mean for metrics, those already vaccinated, and those who may contract it. ..
Charlotte, NC — One of the more contagious COVID-19 variant Arriving in Carolina, increasing the urgency of safety protocols and vaccination efforts.
Saturday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed The first variant case in the state. NCDHHS did not provide details about the person’s situation, only stating that they live in Mecklenburg County.
Health officials and experts said the development further emphasized the need for people to be alert to the spread of the virus and take COVID safe measures seriously.
Further research is needed on these variants, but some preliminary information is available.
Which variant has been identified in Carolina?
NCDHHS reports that the subspecies found in people in Mecklenburg County is B.1.1.7, more commonly referred to as the British subspecies.
How many variant cases are there in the United States?
As of Monday night, the institute identified nearly 300 atypical cases in 24 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is only one in North Carolina. No cases have been reported in South Carolina. However, neighboring states Tennessee and Georgia have reported a total of eight cases.
How are British variants different from COVID-19, which is already prevalent in Carolina?
“We are still learning about these new variants,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, an infectious disease specialist at Atrium Health. “This new British variant spreads more easily from person to person.”
Initially thought to be less toxic than the earlier strains, British officials believe that the mutants are the longest circulating, and the mutants may be more dangerous. I said there is.
“Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend that there was some suggestion that the severity of the illness might be a little higher, which is not significantly higher,” said Passaretti.
What does the UK variant mean for the current trend in Carolina, where daily cases and hospitalizations are finally beginning to level off?
“Increasing the number of infected people from one infected means increasing the number of cases, increasing the likelihood of hospitalization, and increasing the number of related illnesses. Therefore, we wanted to see. That’s not the case, “says Passaretti.
Are people currently vaccinated protected from variants?
“We are in this area where we are about to learn,” Passaretti said. “There are many reports. I think everyone promises that the vaccine will remain effective, whether it’s going to decline faster or not as high as 95%. It’s certainly possible. And we’re going to learn. Sure, more in the coming weeks. “
Relation: Moderna states that the COVID-19 vaccine protects against viral variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa
What if the virus eventually mutates outside the scope of the current vaccine?
Both Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccine should be adaptable.
“One of the advantages of these two vaccines is that the vaccine type (mRNA) can be adjusted fairly easily … it can be adjusted to account for different mutations and different mutations,” South’s provisional public health. Director Dr. Brian Traxler said. Health and Environment Management Department, Carolina.
Moderna has already reported that it plans to “carefully” fine-tune the vaccine to better target variants, especially South African variants. This update could be a booster shot.
Dr. Anthony Fauci called the South African variant “unlike the British one, ominous.”
According to the CDC, South African variants have not been detected in the United States.
