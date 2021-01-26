Health
A Penmed study found that cancer patients in remission are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19
A recent pen medicine study found that cancer patients in remission were at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
The study, published online on January 21 at JNCI Dancer Spectrum, shows that both patients with cancer who are currently suffering from cancer and those with inactive cancer are highly vulnerable to COVID-19. I will. Previous studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 who are being treated for cancer are at increased risk of causing severe distress to COVID-19 compared to patients without cancer, but all tumor patients It has not been shown to be at high risk of serious illness and death. Pen Medical News report.
Penn medicine researchers analyzed more than 4,800 records of the COVID-19 test found in Pen Medicine Biobank To find out the relationship between cancer status and susceptibility to COVID-19, Penn Medical News reported.
Of the 328 patients who tested positive before June 2020, 67 were diagnosed with cancer, Penn Medicine News reported. Patients with cancer were hospitalized at a rate of 55.2%, compared to 29% of patients who had never had cancer.
Patients with cancer are also more than twice as likely to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit and more than eight times more likely to die within 30 days of being infected with the virus than people without cancer. was.
In a biobank test study, researchers also found a significant proportion of COVID-19 among black patients, with or without cancer. While they accounted for only 20% of biobanks, black patients accounted for 65.7% of positive results for people with cancer and 64.1% of positive results for people without cancer.
The results of the study locate According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black Americans are about 1.4 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than white Americans.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]