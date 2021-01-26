A Penmed study found that cancer patients in remission are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19



The study, published online on January 21 at JNCI Dancer Spectrum, shows that both patients with cancer who are currently suffering from cancer and those with inactive cancer are highly vulnerable to COVID-19. I will. Previous studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 who are being treated for cancer are at increased risk of causing severe distress to COVID-19 compared to patients without cancer, but all tumor patients It has not been shown to be at high risk of serious illness and death. Pen Medical News report.

Penn medicine researchers analyzed more than 4,800 records of the COVID-19 test found in Pen Medicine Biobank To find out the relationship between cancer status and susceptibility to COVID-19, Penn Medical News reported.

Of the 328 patients who tested positive before June 2020, 67 were diagnosed with cancer, Penn Medicine News reported. Patients with cancer were hospitalized at a rate of 55.2%, compared to 29% of patients who had never had cancer.

Patients with cancer are also more than twice as likely to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit and more than eight times more likely to die within 30 days of being infected with the virus than people without cancer. was.

In a biobank test study, researchers also found a significant proportion of COVID-19 among black patients, with or without cancer. While they accounted for only 20% of biobanks, black patients accounted for 65.7% of positive results for people with cancer and 64.1% of positive results for people without cancer.

The results of the study locate According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black Americans are about 1.4 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than white Americans.