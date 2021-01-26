Studies show a link between early brainstem tau accumulation and cortical hyperexcitability





A study conducted by researchers at ULiège’s GIGACRC In vivo Imaging Institute shows how the initial deposition of tau protein on the brain stem is associated with neurophysiological processes specific to the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease development. It is shown in humans for the first time. In the preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease, the cortex is transiently hyperexcited when there are subtle changes in the brain but no cognitive symptoms are observed. To date, several studies conducted in animals have shown that tau and beta-amyloid proteins, the centers of development of Alzheimer’s disease, are associated with increased cortical excitability and brain network dysfunction. However, the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease-related protein accumulation and cortical hyperexcitability in the early stages of the disease remains poorly understood by humans, especially due to technical limitations in the accurate quantification of early protein deposition. is. In a study conducted by researchers at ULiège’s Cyclotron Research Center (CRC In vivo Imaging / GIGA), higher levels of cortical excitability were found in the initial deposition of tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the brains of healthy individuals aged 50-70 years. To do this, we combined various neuroimaging techniques (magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography) to characterize the amount of tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the initial aggregation region, “says the lab. Gilles Vandewalle, who is responsible, explains. In addition, researchers used transcranial magnetic stimulation techniques combined with EEG acquisition to measure participants’ cortical excitability in a non-invasive manner. recording. The results of this study show that increased levels of tau protein in the brain stem (its major aggregation site) are associated with particularly high levels of cortical excitability, but researchers have found that beta-amyloid levels Proteins in the upper cortical region that did not observe a significant relationship. These results constitute the first in vivo observations in humans of the initial association between proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease and their effects on brain function. “ In addition, they develop cortical hyperexcitability, which is a useful marker for providing information on the progression of specific brain pathological processes associated with Alzheimer’s disease and therefore develops Alzheimer’s disease. It suggests that it may contribute to the early detection of people at highest risk. Before the first cognitive symptoms appear. Source: Journal reference: Van Egroo, M. , et al. (2021) Early brain stem [18F]Uptake of THK5351 is associated with cortical hyperexcitability in healthy aging. JCI Insight. doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.142514..

..





