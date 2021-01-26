Thousands of recipients of Austin’s first COVID-19 dose still unable to sign up for a second dose





Austin (KXAN) —In Austin, we found that some of the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Austin Public Health were not able to enroll in the second dose, causing confusion. Steve Mitchell and his wife Amy first turned our attention to this issue. The couple was excited to be able to sign up First day of APH public vaccine booking But that excitement then turned into frustration. How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health

“We asked many times,’Is the second shot guaranteed?’ And he said,” Yes. ” “Go home and sign up.” However, both Mitchell and his wife are appearing in the APH system as “no shows” for the first vaccination appointment. There is no option to sign up for a second dose. “They haven’t answered the phone or the message we sent yet,” Mitchell told KXAN. When KXAN contacted APH, a spokesperson said the records were not immediately entered online for those who obtained the vaccine in the first few days when the vaccine became available. “The vaccinations that took place from January 11th to 14th were done before the launch of the online system,” a spokeswoman said. “APH provided the vaccine prior to the launch of the system, ensuring that all doses were administered within the DSHS deadline of 5-7 days upon receipt.” APH staff are currently working on entering an estimated 7,000 records over the last four days into the system. “Before the second dose expires, all records will be entered and the system will display the latest version. APH will inform you about the second dose deadline and how to schedule the second dose. “We will take,” said an APH spokeswoman. Tips for finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine

APH staff will contact you by phone, text, or email, depending on how each patient signed up for the first dose. It’s probably close to the 28th, but it’s close to the time for follow-up shots. APH said these patients do not need to continue to check for website updates.

