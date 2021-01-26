A mass vaccination site will open in Clark County on Tuesday, but there are currently no open appointments.





The state has nearly 3,000 doses to administer at Clark County Fairgrounds this week, but all are booked and signing up for a future date has proven problematic.

Vancouver, WA — On Tuesday, Washington launched a new mass vaccination site. One of those sites is at Clark County Fairgrounds.

It will be a drive-through in the exhibition hall next to the main indoor event center. For those with reservations, there is two lanes of traffic through the coverage area.

“We are working on traffic patterns and signs, and then we have some basic tables and things. The setup is not complicated. We just make sure everything is tuned and on the same page.” Said Jim Belialut, a spokeswoman for the event center. Beriault states that 700 vaccinations will be given on all systems starting Tuesday at 9am. The State Department said the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has arrived at the site nearly 3,000 times this week. However, all available doses are already reserved.

“This is great news for public health and immunization of Washington citizens, but it’s frustrating news for those who are currently vaccinated and quickly find out that they are full.” When you go Book onlineThere is no way to book next week or the following week at the Trade Fair Clinic.

“I know that they are currently looking for ways to sign up and schedule appointments in the coming weeks. If you have an appointment, make sure you have the vaccine for you. I want to, “said Lauren Jenks. State Assistant Health Secretary. The telephone line is also clogged and so many people are trying to get through. According to Jenks, the state hotline number is a system designed to handle 200 calls at a time, receiving 4,000 calls at a time. She said she is working to double the capacity of the number 1-800-525-0127. In the meantime, the state DOH has asked people to try another number 1-888-856-5816 as well. But even if you get through, frustration may continue and you won’t be able to book until you know more about vaccine allocation in the coming weeks. Jenks believes it will be better if the federal government increases deliveries and tells them what to expect sooner. Meanwhile, members of the Washington National Guard were instructed about their efforts at the trade fair. They support traffic control and other logistics. Safeway provides clinical staff to administer the vaccine. Tuesday is a big day here and there is a long way to go.

“Basically, we all need to have that vaccine before we start losing some of the other protections. So don’t throw away the masks yet. Stick to them for the next few months. Must be, “Jenks said. The best advice is to be patient, but tenacious, and check the clinic openings at the trade fair. Again, the numbers to call are 1-800-525-0127 and 1-888-856-5816. Also, State online booking system.. Also, to register for vaccination from other available providers, Clark County Public Health Online Registration Form.. Please note that all options are by appointment. Rejected without reservation. Residents of the Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 categories of Washington are eligible for the vaccine.State Phase finder A tool to see if you are qualified.

