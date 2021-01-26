218 new COVID-19 reported at the intersection on Monday | COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Welfare and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 218 new COVID-19 cases in the area on Monday.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the state.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has reported two new COVID-related deaths within the county. According to the Ministry of Health, men in their 60s and 80s died of viral complications. These recent deaths have resulted in county casualties for 128 inhabitants who died of respiratory illness.
The State Department of Health is using another method to track COVID-19 deaths by county, reporting the deaths of 139 county residents. If a Victoria County resident dies of COVID-19 outside the county or outside a medical facility, the county health department may not necessarily be notified of the death. However, the State Department of Health will receive all death certificates submitted to the state within 10 days of the death of the person.
On Monday, 154 COVID-19 patients accounted for 21.04% of 732 staffed hospital beds in the trauma service area of Victoria, according to the State Department of Health.
According to state data, there were 267 empty hospital beds and nine empty beds in the intensive care unit.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases-January 25, 2021
county
total
recovery
Dead (number)
Calhoun
1505 (+3)
1385
13
Dewitt
1,652 (+43)
1473
51
Goliad
331 (+28)
319
9
Jackson
1410
1321
twenty three
Cow
2,002
1,866
64
Matagoda
2,689 (+22)
2,375
73
Evacuation
558
471
17
Victoria
7,131 (+65)
6,507
139
Wharton
3,191 (+57)
2,776
87
9-County total
20,469 (+218)
18,493
476
Note: In Goliad County, six of the new cases were old cases that had not previously been reported to the State Department of Health. Probably due to a delay in reporting or contact between the laboratory conducting the test and the state.
In Victoria County Prison, four prisoners and two employees tested positive for the virus, and one prisoner was waiting to receive the test results, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board.
Outbreaks in Jackson County Prison continue, with 28 prisoners and 11 staff tested positive.
In Refugeo County Prison, two prisoners are positive and three prisoners are in quarantine.
According to the commission, one prisoner was virus-positive in Matagorda County Prison.
About Data: On January 13, Advocate provides daily updates on the epidemic of coronavirus in the region, using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of Health and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Migrated to do. The state edits case data from the local health department and DSHS health area and derives COVID-19 mortality data directly from the official death certificate. These numbers are tentative and subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities due to reporting delays and discrepancies. We will continue to update the figures in real time and report any changes.
If you have any questions about COVID-19 data, please contact the newsroom by sending an email to. [email protected]..
..
