Monterey County begins vaccination of residents over 75 years old

Top story

Monterey County, Calif. (KION-TV)-Monterey County Health Authority has announced that it will begin the process of vaccination of residents aged 75 and over while vaccinating health care workers.

“We believe that prioritizing people over the age of 75 at this time will save most lives,” said Dr. Edward Moreno, Director of Health and Public Health, Monterey County.

The county health department states that it is doing this, acknowledging the limits of actual vaccine supply.

According to the health center, local health care providers may not have enough vaccine to immediately start immunization of patients over the age of 75.

Authorities say they are currently vaccinated 2,000 to 4,000 times a week, half of which should be used for the second dose of the vaccine series.

Options available for people over the age of 75 to get vaccinated in the coming weeks include community-based clinics, health care provider officers, local hospitals, and several pharmacies.

Monterey County Vaccine reservation registration site It will be updated when the clinic becomes available.

These sites must provide proof of age. You can also contact your healthcare provider to see if and when you can book your vaccine.