Sweden disposes of 1.3 million chickens after bird flu hits farm: Tribune India





Stockholm, January 26 Approximately 1.3 million chickens will be disposed of in Kalmar County, Sweden, after an outbreak of bird flu has been reported at a poultry farm, according to local media reports. A widespread spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses H5N8 and H5N5 was found on a farm in the Monsteras municipality, according to a report on Monday, according to the Xinhua News Agency. A horde of chickens has been affected and the infection has spread further within the facility, currently requiring the killing and destruction of 1.3 million poultry. “The stables have been emptied and the facility must be decontaminated and disinfected,” the report said. To carry out the work, the Swedish Agricultural Commission and the National Institute of Veterinary Medicine (SVA) sought assistance from the Swedish Armed Forces. According to SVA, decontamination and disinfection are important because the virus can survive for months under optimal conditions. However, it is unclear how the country’s egg supply will be affected. Since November 2020, five cases of bird flu have been identified in poultry herds in Sweden. In addition to Kalmar County, the neighboring Skane County was also hit hard by outbreaks on four farms where 1.4 million chickens were slaughtered. “This year’s viral variants are closely related to each other,” SVA chief Maria Noremark told Sweden’s TT news agency. “They are highly contagious and cause very high mortality among poultry.” According to the report, restricted areas remain around the affected farms. In the area around the affected facilities in southern Sweden, Level 3 protection regulations apply and poultry must be stored indoors to prevent contact with wild birds. It is unclear how the virus entered the country, and the infection continues to spread, the report added. –IANS

