This is why childhood cancer survivors are less likely to have an abortion
The reduced pregnancy probability of childhood cancer survivors seen in this study underscores the persistent need for intervention to maintain fertility in patients undergoing treatment.
Updated at 11:18 am on January 26, 2021
Women’s childhood cancer survivors are less likely to become pregnant than women in the general population, but once pregnant, they are less likely to have an abortion, according to a new study. The findings were published online in the journal “CANCER”. Cancer survivors may hesitate to start a family because of concerns about their child’s health or the possibility of their own cancer recurrence. This may increase the likelihood of inducing abortion in pregnant female survivors.
To find out if a childhood cancer survivor’s pregnancy is likely to result in an abortion-induced pregnancy, Johanna M Melin, MD, PhD and her colleagues from the Finnish Cancer Registry in Helsinki, Finland, from the Finnish Registration. We examined data on cancer, birth, and induction in Finland. abortion.
When researchers compared the first pregnancies of 420 childhood cancer survivors with the first pregnancies of 2,508 from the general population between 1987 and 2013, survivors became pregnant compared to women in the general population. The probability was 28% lower, but the risk of the first pregnancy was similar with the resulting induced abortion.
“Our study shows that the risk of abortion is similar in demographic management to childhood cancer survivors, and female childhood cancer survivors continue to be pregnant like their classmates. It suggests that he is willing to become, “Dr. Melin said.
“Also, the study did not show an increased risk of birth defects in children born to cancer survivors. In our study, abortion due to birth defects or fetal birth defects was It was very rare in childhood cancer survivors, “Melin added.
Melin said the reduced pregnancy probability of childhood cancer survivors seen in this study underscores the persistent need for interventions to maintain fertility in patients undergoing treatment. It supports the American Cancer Society’s Fertility Maintenance Initiative for Female Cancer Patients.
This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.
