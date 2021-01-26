Five main side effects of a ketogenic diet you don’t know about

The ketogenic diet has received a lot of attention in recent years. Originally intended for epilepsy patients, diets are now highly anticipated by the general public. From the causes of weight loss to the treatment of infertility, the ketogenic diet has a list of benefits that may be too good to be true. In addition to that, there are many major side effects associated with this diet. A diet is associated with exposing your body to a state of ketosis by consuming a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet. This means that the body is forced to metabolize fat instead of carbohydrates, thereby reducing the amount of ketone bodies in the body. According to a review published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition in August 2013, the ketogenic diet reduces the amount of carbohydrates in the diet to less than 50 grams per day.



Many health journals Ketogenic diet It’s pretty controversial and it’s not easy to follow. According to a review published in the Journal of Clinical Neurology, only 45% of participants were able to adhere to the diet. In addition to this, diet has its own set of risks that everyone should be aware of.

This is a list of side effects you should know before going on a ketogenic diet.

1. Causes what is known as “keto flu”

When you switch to the ketogenic diet, you will develop the onset of ketofluenza. The body begins to react while it adapts to low carb content.Your body burns carbohydrate To produce glucose, but it is forced to suddenly switch gears by burning ketones instead. Symptoms such as brain fog, malaise, headache, constipation, and nausea may occur. This can last about 1 week or 3-4 weeks in some cases.

2. The ketogenic diet can cause dehydration, which can affect the kidneys

The ketogenic diet causes a loss of water because glucose is not produced by the body. Burning glucose itself releases water, but the same does not happen when ketone bodies are used as fuel. As a result, the kidneys begin to develop kidney stones and gout. Following a ketogenic diet usually involves consuming large amounts of meat and processed meats and, in the case of urine, tends to increase acidity. Such a diet also leads to increased levels of calcium and uric acid, which are suitable for the formation of kidney stones. Electrolytes such as sodium and potassium can also cause heartbeat irregularities.

3. Blood sugar level plummets

Carbohydrates help balance blood sugar levels in the body, but the same does not happen with the ketogenic diet. Dietitian Angie Asche, RD, says he is hesitant to recommend a ketogenic diet to people with type 1 diabetes. This also applies to people who suffer from type 2 diabetes. This is because very small amounts of sugar content or hypoglycemia can be very dangerous for people suffering from diabetes. If a diabetic is on a ketogenic diet, they may need to stop eating certain foods that may actually cure their diabetes.

4. Makes the body undernourished

A pure ketogenic diet is low in whole grains, low-carb vegetables, and high-sugar fruits.To avoid carbohydratePeople tend to miss the fiber, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients that accompany these foods. This can then weaken the general functioning of the body and cause other complications related to undernourishment.

5. Muscle loss may occur

Muscle loss is still being investigated by researchers and no definitive results have yet been obtained. But scientists feel that protein alone is enough to build muscle. Carbohydrates are also required for this function. By leading to fat loss, a ketogenic diet may also be extremely important in leading to muscle loss. In addition, muscles are some of the most important parts of the body, most of which are active. Ketogenic diets can weaken muscle function, as most of the energy is provided by the breakdown of carbohydrates.

Photo courtesy of: eatright.org. This article is a combination of publicly available information about Keto. It has not been independently verified by a doctor.