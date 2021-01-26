Washington Hospital leaders are worried about a surge in cases with the new COVID-19 variant





A more contagious British variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Washington State, and hospital leaders are now urging people to pay more attention.

Edmonds, Washington — Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) A new variant of the coronavirus Currently identified in western Washington, it can overwhelm local hospitals. Washington hospitals were able to avoid overloads as they did when California suffered a post-Christmas surge, but a new surge threat from the more contagious ones. UK version of COVID-19 Comes because the state’s vaccine supply remains volatile. The leaders of the association on Monday outlined how its members dramatically expanded their ability to vaccinate the virus, but now the problem is getting enough. “Currently, we are preparing to administer approximately 1,000 doses daily,” said Tom DeBord, Head of Operations at the Overlake Medical Center. Overlake is working with Eastside hospital Evergreen, and Debord says it is also aiming for 1,000 doses daily. The goal is to take advantage of the new partnership with Microsoft in Redmond to achieve 5,000 daily doses in a larger facility. “If allocation is available”. As of noon on Monday, no hospital knew how much vaccine to receive this week. Relation: Moderna states that the COVID-19 vaccine protects against viral variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa The Swedish hospital has announced this week that it will need to suspend its Seattle University mass vaccination center due to a shortage. Some other hospitals, including Ballard and Edmonds, offer only a second dose, not a first dose. Another concern expressed by the association is that some vaccination sites have run out of vaccines, causing people to double-book reservations. That concern applies not only to those who need shots and cannot get them, but also the potential for waste if the dose once thawed cannot find enough weapons. Despite the current shortage of supply, hospital association leader Kathy Sauer seemed confident that the dose would come. When that happens, the association is considering some creative solutions to acquire well-trained professionals to help manage shots. “For example, veterinarians and veterinarians know how to inject creatures that crouch far more than humans,” Sauer said. Acupuncturists, physiotherapists, etc. can also seek help each time supply catches up. But until more doses are injected, Sauer said people need to be more vigilant than they are now. She specifically quoted more and better masking, saying that science has proven that masks can protect the wearer as well as others. She says other single-layer facial coverings like bandanas and gaiters do not cut it against the virus, and people have at least two layers, and even better surgical and other face masks. I urged you to stay. Relation: Washington will administer 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as more vaccination sites have been announced

