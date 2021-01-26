Corn Health answers COVID-19 questions





Dr. Bruce Sword, Chief Physician Executive of Corn Health, answers questions about booking schedules and obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greensboro, North Carolina — Editor’s Note: The video above is about a triad reader responding to vaccine availability. Everything from scheduling a vaccine reservation to actually getting the vaccine. Dr. Bruce Sword, Chief Physician Executive at Corn Health, helps answer some of the most frequently asked questions. Question: If your appointment was one of 10,000 canceled at Corn Health, how would you be notified about your new appointment? “You must be notified in the same way that you were notified of the cancellation. This may result in electronic notification through your medical record. It may be a phone call to change your schedule. These 2 One of the two methods needs to be dealt with this week, “Dr. Sword said. If you do not hear from us to change your appointment, please visit the Cone Health website and contact us there. Relation: Vaccine Delay | Local Leaders Work on Cancellation, Future Plans Question: What if my COVID-19 test is positive after the first dose of the vaccine? The sword said it wasn’t an unusual situation, and you might still be able to get your second dose on schedule. “I’ve heard about it several times. It tells us how popular COVID is in our community, so we have some advice on when to get the next vaccine, depending on the condition. Thankfully, most people with COVID don’t. “I’m so sick that I should be able to get a second vaccine on time,” Swords said. Question: What is the most common response to a second dose? The sword said it could range from nothing at all to chills and pain. “Probably the most common reaction is discomfort at the injection site, which is more discomforting than regular flu and tetanus vaccines. It’s actually a bit uncomfortable and can interfere with sleep, but otherwise. Is completely safe, “he said. But he emphasized that the vaccine does not give you the virus. It takes a long time to get the vaccine. According to Swords, Cone Health has postponed more than 10,000 plans this week, and last week added thousands more to the waiting list. “When I was informed by the state last week that I wouldn’t be vaccinated, there was a waiting list that I think was 17,000 last week, in addition to the 10,400 patients who were booked this week. .. Relation: Winston Salem Fairgrounds turns into a high volume COVID-19 vaccination and testing site Question: Are there any concerns that COVID-19 could spread on mass vaccination sites? “We guarantee that we follow 3W perfectly on these sites, so unless a couple comes together, everyone is required to be 6 feet away from each other. Of course, together. You can, “says Swords. “I’m vaccinated. The seats are more than 6 feet away and the vaccination station is more than 6 feet away, so I think it’s very unlikely that anyone will get a COVID infection on our site. “ Relation: Coronavirus Vaccine Locations: Piedmont Triad County List

