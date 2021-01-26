South Dakota, a major country for COVID-19 vaccine distributionExBulletin

After a major coronavirus outbreak in the fall, South Dakota is now one of the major vaccine distribution states. NPR’s Ailsa Chang speaks with Shankar Kurra of Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Alisa Chan, Host:

In November, South Dakota was the nation’s leading COVID-with 19 deaths per person. Dr. Shanker Kula of Monument Health Rapid City Hospital gave us a pretty harsh outlook at the time.

(Archive NPR broadcast sound bite)

SHANKAR KURRA: Spreads are uncontrolled. There is no mitigation or restraint. And what it has done puts a heavy burden on our ability in hospitals.

Chan: Two months later, the number of cases and deaths has declined, and South Dakota stands out for another reason. It is one of the national leaders in vaccine distribution. So we decided to check in to Dr. Kula again.

Welcome to Shankar Kurra, all considerations.

KURRA: My joy, Airsa.

Chan: So your state seems to have done a pretty good job of getting the vaccine out and actually putting it in people’s arms. What is the reason for its success?

KURRA: Yes, that’s right. It’s very noteworthy. An important factor here is that it is the only health care system in western South Dakota. And since the state gave us the full quota for the western half in monumental health, we distributed it from one place and sent a message to ensure that people received it. Therefore, centralized distribution helped to derive these numbers. In fact, we are vaccinated about 3,000 a week and 100% vaccinated by the weekend. In fact, last week we gave 102%. Because that extra 2% is an additional 6th dose from some of them …

Chan: Pfizer vaccine.

KURRA: Yes, yes.

Chan: And I’m interested. Do you think the South Dakota people only saw such a large outbreak in November, so in fact many people were motivated to get the vaccine as soon as possible?

KURRA: I think so. I think it made a big impression on the collective memory of South Dakota. And, in my opinion, when the vaccine ran out, I made many people say that I needed it and I would take it. Others asked when they would come here, even the vaccines. And when I arrived here, I received a lot of emails, texts, and phone calls from everyone who wanted to get the vaccine. So I think it played a role.

Chan: So what was the biggest hurdle in distribution so far?

KURRA: I don’t know the number. So here’s a simple timeline on how to do this. I don’t know what I’ll get until Monday. In fact, the state asks each healthcare system on Monday. There are three in South Dakota, including monuments. And they ask us, hey. how are you? Where do you think you need more numbers? And obviously we need to justify it and then ask which group we belong to. Therefore, on Tuesday, the state will actually allocate and send it. Therefore, by Wednesday, the list will be created and the schedule will be open. And Thursday and Friday really gain momentum. So it’s a bit late start, but then you have to finish it all.

Chan: I see. To be sure, every state has its own challenges when it comes to vaccine distribution. Can you tell us about the lessons learned so far that you can offer to other states that are having a little more trouble? By distributing the vaccine?

KURRA: The lesson we learned right away-as you know, I think our mission is to keep them out of this refrigerated warehouse. So don’t worry too much, I think you’ll get them quickly-do 5 doses, and if you have extra doses, find someone-how much decision is made at the time of providing them? Fast, flexible, agile or vaccine.

Chan: Personally, I’ve been involved with the community throughout this pandemic. How do you feel when you finally see the vaccine being given?

KURRA: Great relief and true gratitude to scientists and researchers who did it. I can’t rest. This means that the Monument Health System and the Department of State cannot rest until at least 80% of the population is vaccinated.

Chan: So how long do you think South Dakota will take to get vaccinated at the current rate of 80% of people?

KURRA: We expect most of us to be vaccinated in late summer and even in the fall, at the rate we are seeing at the supply we see. Unless we have more urgently licensed vaccines, we can’t expect it right away, but we hope to get 80% by late fall.

Chan: Dr. Shanker Kula is Vice President of Healthcare at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in South Dakota.

Thank you for joining us again.

KURRA: Thank you, Ailsa.

