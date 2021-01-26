Researchers predict an increase in cases of cancer that require surgery

A public health researcher led by UNSW Sydney recently estimated the number of cancer cases requiring surgery worldwide each year. They predicted that number would increase from 9.1 million to 13.8 million between 2018 and 2040, an increase of 52 percent or 4.7 million cases.

according to Science daily Researchers have reported that the largest comparative rises have occurred in low-paying countries of more than 30 and that the number of cancer cases requiring surgery will more than double by 2040, or “314,000 cases.” Is expected to correspond to 650,164, or 107 “. percent. “

A modeling study published by The Lancet Oncology on Friday evaluated the global demand for cancer surgery and estimated the requirements of the surgical and anesthetized workforce from 2018 to 2040.

UNSW Science Dr. Sathira Perera, a PhD scholar who is also the lead author of the study, said the lack of evidence-based estimates of future demand limited initiatives to enhance cancer treatments around the world.

(Photo: Engin Akyurt on AIX)

Cancer, the leading cause of disability and death worldwide

According to medical reports, cancer is the leading cause of disability and death worldwide. It also has significant economic benefits, along with recent evidence suggesting an “unbalanced burden of illness in low- and middle-income countries.”

By comparison, Dr. Perella shows that low-wage countries “bear the brunt of future increasing demand for cancer surgery,” requiring a significant increase in the number of both surgeons and anesthesiologists. I explained that there is.

The findings emphasize the need to act swiftly to ensure that the growing workforce needs in low-income countries are properly planned.

With government approval of scientific evidence to mobilize resources to expand services, attention should be focused on cost-effective models of care application.

Related to low morals

In addition to access to postoperative care, it is strongly associated with reduced mortality. Therefore, prioritizing strengthening care systems around the world to reduce the disproportionate number of deaths after complications.

Modeling research was an international association with the World Health Organization. UNSW Sydney, King’s College London and University of Toronto researchers.

Basically, study authors apply best practice guidelines, patient characteristics, and cancer staging data to calculate the proportion of newly detected cancer cases requiring surgery in more than 180 countries. Did.

To predict future surgery demand, researchers have applied such rates to the GLOBACAN cancer incidence predictions from 2018 to 2040.

The study did not analyze the impact of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Researchers recognize that providing high-quality postoperative care is more problematic during the global health crisis.

Global shortage of surgeons and anesthesiologists

For optimal cancer Regarding the provision of current and future surgical services, the authors of the study also predicted the need for a surgical and anesthesia workforce.

To assess the current staff shortage, researchers compared the optimal workforce with the number of surgeons and anesthesiologists in all countries.

According to Dr. Perella, there is currently a shortage of about 200,000 surgeons and more than 85,000 anesthesiologists worldwide.

Aside from labor shortages, the authors of the study recognized that the estimates in their study depended on several hypotheses.

Perella explained that future cancer incidence projections are based on 2018 estimates, but changes at the national level, such as economic development and modified capacity to screen advanced diagnoses, It affects the development of cancer and can therefore affect surgical and labor needs.

Check out more news and information about cancer Science Times.