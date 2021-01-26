The University of Washington lab seeks “special vigilance” after discovering a COVID-19 variant that may “take over”





According to experts, it was only a matter of time before the more contagious variants of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom reached the coast of Puget Sound. Two labs were discovered 3 cases between Snohomish County and Pierce County.. Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer of King County, warned that we “live behind the COVID-19 volcano.” The University of Washington Institute for Virology first discovered two cases of a new strain by sequencing a COVID-19 sample. Both cases were from Snohomish County. Later, another laboratory confirmed additional cases in Pierce County. The· UK stocks It is believed to be even more contagious than the virus that the state has fought for over a year. Related: The CDC warns that UK coronavirus strains could dominate the United States, with COVID-19 deaths reaching 477K by February “If it is more contagious, it means that everything is equal, it will cause more cases than the original version, and more cases mean more deaths.” Said Pavitra Roy Choudhry, a professor of clinical laboratory medicine at the University of Washington. According to Roychoudhury, the lab has been searching for variants since December, sequencing 100-200 samples per week that share similar characteristics to UK stocks. After a few weeks of searching, two cases occurred. “Special precautions are needed to try to reduce the number of cases as soon as possible before this strain or other related strains take over,” she said. “At some point in the coming months, we need to anticipate a coronavirus that corresponds to an eruption like Mount St. Helens,” Duchin warned. The positive news is that vaccine maker Moderna will be on Monday. There is relatively no change in the effectiveness of the vaccine Against UK stocks. However, the news was less positive, with a strain from South Africa that has not yet been identified in a Washington state laboratory sample. Moderna confirmed through testing that the neutralizing power of the vaccine against South African strains was reduced by a factor of six. The company said it could still be sufficiently neutralized and protected, but has begun testing booster shots to see if it produces more antibodies against the mutation. “But there is a great concern that we want to get vaccinated as soon as possible because the virus can mutate and become a new strain that doesn’t work,” said Ali Mokudad. Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation. To date, about 1% of the US population has been fully vaccinated. Related: How to qualify a vaccine and find a place for vaccination in Washington

