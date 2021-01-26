Air pollution associated with a high risk of irreversible blindness | Air pollution

A large UK study shows that a slight increase in air pollution is associated with an increased risk of irreversible vision loss due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Link between dirty air and glaucoma A link to cataract is suspected. Scientists have stated that the eyes are particularly blood-flowing and can be very vulnerable to damage caused by small particles that are breathed and flow around the body.

This is the first study to evaluate the relationship between air pollution and the diagnosis of both AMD, which the patient stated was given, and the measurement of adverse changes in the retina. A slight increase in exposure to small contaminants increases the risk of AMD by 8%, and a small change in large contaminants and nitrogen dioxide is associated with a 12% increase in risk of harmful changes in the retina. I understand.

AMD is the leading cause of irreversible blindness among people over the age of 50 in high-income countries, with 200 million people worldwide in this condition. In the UK, about 5% of people over the age of 65 have the disease.

AMD’s greatest risk factors are genetics and poor health issues such as smoking and obesity. But as lifestyles get healthier, the effects of air pollution become more important, researchers say, and unlike genetics, good policies can reduce the level of polluted air.

Air pollution is associated with an increasingly widespread illness, and the World Health Organization says that 90% of the world’s population lives in polluted air. In the 2019 Global Review Air pollution can damage all organs In the human body, the inhaled particles move around the body and cause inflammation.

“There is very high blood flow [to the retina] As a result, the distribution of pollutants will be more visible than elsewhere, “said Professor Paul Foster of the University College London, University of London. “In proportion, air pollution will become a greater risk factor as other risk factors are suppressed.”

“It’s important to know what’s going on. People shouldn’t look out the door and think,’I can’t go out because it’s polluted,'” he said. “This study provides people with information that they can use to change their lifestyle choices. For example, it may be another reason to consider buying an electric car instead of buying diesel.”

The study is published in the journal British Journal of Offtalmology We used data from 116,000 people aged 40-69 years from the UK Biobank database who had no eye problems at the start of the study. Retinal health was examined by scans of more than 50,000 people.

Researchers have found that people who are further exposed to small particles of 1 microgram per cubic meter have an 8% higher risk of AMD. The average level of small particles in the UK is 10 µg / m3, which is relatively low compared to many other countries. Researchers have taken into account other factors that may affect the development of AMD, such as age, smoking, weight, and deprivation.

“This UK-based study is 2019 study from Taiwan About traffic-related pollution, “said Professor Chris Inglehan of the University of Leeds, but he was not part of the research team. “The fact that these two independent studies have reached similar conclusions gives us greater confidence that the links they make are genuine.”

Professor Robert MacLaren of Oxford University said: In addition, the average age of this study is about 60 years, and this slight increase in risk of 8% could be exacerbated in the decades that follow. “

The air pollution data used was at the level of outdoor pollution, but Foster said the level inside the house was likely to be important. “We think there’s more to do with what’s happening in the house,” he said. “Everything that produces smoke can pose some of the risks.”

Foster said further research on how indoor air pollution affects eye health was planned, but was postponed by a coronavirus pandemic. In recent studies Wood stoves triple the level of harmful pollutants Inside the house.

“The traditional approval for eyes and eyesight is to encourage everyone, especially those over the age of 40, to have regular eye exams once a year,” Foster said. “It’s a great way to find eye diseases.”