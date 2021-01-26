Pasteur Institute in France abandons COVID vaccine project

The Pasteur Institute in France announced on Monday that it would abandon its project to develop the COVID-19 vaccine in response to ineffective results.

A private non-profit organization named after Louis Pasteur, the renowned founder of the world’s first vaccine in the 1880s, has received interim results from Phase I clinical vaccines for measles vaccine-based vaccines. He said he would stop development. Examination in humans.

“Vaccine candidates were well tolerated, but the induced immune response was found to be lower than that observed in people who recovered from natural infections and in licensed vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 / COVID. -19. “

This decision is a big blow to France’s efforts to develop its own vaccine.

Last month, France’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, announced that the technology used to make seasonal flu vaccines and the immune drug-based vaccine candidates developed by GSK in the United Kingdom were not ready by the end of 2021. Did. Intermediate results. It has been shown that the immune response is low in the elderly.

In an unprecedented move in March last year, President Emmanuel Macron increased the French scientific research budget by € 5 billion over the next decade and an emergency fund of € 50 million to fund the search for a vaccine against COVID-19. Was established.

The Coalition for Epidemic Infectious Diseases Innovation (CEPI), a global alliance for vaccine development, has funded the first phase of research and development of the Pasteur Institute’s COVID vaccine project. The vaccine used measles virus in combination with the SARS-CoV-2 virus peplomer antigen.

The Phase I clinical trial was conducted in August last year in 90 healthy individuals at laboratories centers in France and Belgium to test the safety and efficacy of candidate vaccines.

The institute said the decision to abandon the anti-COVID vaccine would not affect the nasal pathway and two other DNA-based vaccine candidate projects currently in preclinical stage.