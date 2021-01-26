Public Health Agency of Canada devises new measures to monitor COVID-19





Because the pandemic graph is doing the best every day Government of Canada Assigned Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor the epidemic curve With stricter measures. Recently, Canadian public health agencies have varied to monitor where the disease is most active, where it is endemic, and how it affects the health and public health, laboratories and medical abilities of Canadians. Announced that it is tracking various epidemiological indicators.In addition to this, they also conducted a transparent analysis of previous pandemic cases. Canada.. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 747,383 cases of COVID-19, including 19,094 deaths reported in Canada. These cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 infections to date. Although high infection rates continue in many regions, it is important to remember that the majority of Canadians are still susceptible to COVID-19. Therefore, the Public Health Agency argues that it is important for everyone to continue their personalized precautions to protect themselves, their families and their communities. When assessing the current number of cases, the report states that it is about 63,668, which is certainly an accurate number that is a huge cluster. The daily number of cases is still increasing and the prevalence of infection is high in all age groups, leaving the risk that this trend may be reversed. Similarly, outbreaks continue to occur in high-risk groups and communities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, collective living environments, indigenous communities, and more remote parts of the country. These factors underscore the importance of maintaining public health measures and individual practices and not limiting too early or too early. This is especially important in the light of the emergence of new viral variants of concern that can accelerate infection rapidly. Canada COVID-19.. According to state and territory data, an average of 4,651 people with COVID-19 have been treated daily in Canadian hospitals for the last 7 days (January 15-21), of which 870 have been treated. It is shown that Treated in the intensive care unit. This rapid increase in pandemic data, in turn, will have a negative impact on our mental health, the report said. Public Health Agency of Canada’s New Policy to Fight COVID-19 Through “Wellness Together Canada,” Canadians of all ages across the country receive free support, including information and hands-on tools to improve their mood, self-guided programs, peer-to-peer support, and secret sessions with social workers, psychologists, and more. You can access. Expert. Support is provided by phone or text as well as online if you do not have internet access.

There is also immediate support: Adults: Text Send Wellness to 741741

Youth: Text Send Wellness to 686868

Frontline Workers: Send Text from FRONTLINE to 741741 Indigenous peoples can also contact the toll-free Hope for Wellness helpline (1-855-242-3310) or online chat (“hopeforwellness.ca”) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For long-term care, contact Indigenous Peoples and Inuit Health Area Offices. Suicide prevention services in Canada are available at 1-833-456-4566. In Quebec, call APPELLE at 1-866-277-3553. In case of imminent danger, call 911 or your nearest emergency call.

Canadians share reliable information about COVID-19 risks and precautions, and measures to reduce COVID-19 in the community, download the COVID Alert app to break the infection cycle, and COVID-19 Limiting the epidemic can take you one step further. ..

