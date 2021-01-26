Harris County Houston Develops New Strategy to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination

Mayor Sylvester Turner will abolish the Mega COVID-19 vaccine site for smaller and more efficient clinics until supply from the federal and state governments increases significantly, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Monday. Told. Possible.

Turner toured the new drive-through site at Delmar Stadium on Monday with the United Memorial Medical Center. Here, healthcare professionals aim to inoculate 1,000 people a day. The city was able to vaccinate about 6,100 people when it last held a megaclinic at Minute Maid Park on January 16, but the surgery led to long wait times and other logistics hurdles. I did.

According to Turner, Delmar’s site can reduce latency and represent a “smooth way to travel,” but the city receives only about 9,000 doses a week.

“We decided to stop for the time being until supply increased exponentially,” Turner said of the megasite. “Launching that big site and getting more people to go was creating more inconvenience. This is a better way.”

Meanwhile, Harris County announced on Tuesday that it would launch a new waiting list for vaccines. We do not make reservations on a first-come, first-served basis. This change allows residents who are not accustomed to responding quickly with computers or mobile phones to easily and fairly register when health agencies announce the availability of a limited number of new vaccination reservations. The purpose is to do so.

Elderly people are prioritized and the county system randomly selects recipients for appointments, according to health officials. The county then contacts only those selected individuals when new appointments become available, avoiding slot scrambling.

“Frankly, vaccination with COVID-19 should not be like a’hanger game’,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo County. “It’s not about who can press refresh the fastest in the browser.”

Your county waiting list will be available on readyharris.org on Tuesday. Residents can also sign up by calling (832) 927-8787. Operators are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Houston has not adopted a similar registration program, but leaders have stated that seniors are eligible for a waiting list to obtain city reservations. Turner said there would be no strategy that could supplement the limited supply of vaccines.

“On the other hand, if you create a wait list, you can include 100,000 people in the wait list,” Turner said. “The question people ask is,’When do you get it?’ Let’s say their time may be sometime in February or March, but people don’t want to wait that long. It just changes. “

How do I sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine? Houston: There are currently no reservations. Sign up for the Houston Recoverys option at houstonemergency.org/alerts to receive email or text notifications when new appointments are available. Elderly people can also call 832-393-4301 to be on the waiting list. Harris County: Starting Tuesday, register on readyharris.org or call (832) 927-8787 to add to your waiting list. The city and county have stated that they will not reject non-residents.

Currently, there are no reservations for city clinics. The Department of Health frequently opens new booking slots on Friday afternoon and will be billed within minutes. Residents can receive text and email notifications about new appointments by signing up for the “Houston Recoverys” option at houstonemergency.org/alerts.

Elderly people can also call the Harris County Regional Office on Aging at 832-393-4301 to be on the city’s waiting list. When the city opens a new appointment, a certain number of slots will be reserved for those people.

The city and county have stated that they will not reject non-residents.

In most cases, it is difficult to make an appointment, indicating that the supply of vaccines is inferior to the overwhelming demand.

City and county clinics make up a small part of local vaccination campaigns, with hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers playing a more important role.

Houston recorded about 31,000 shots and Harris County recorded 27,000 shots. According to a chronicle analysis of Texas Health Department data, this accounts for approximately 14 percent of the 408,671 doses given in Harris County.

Texas remains Phase 1B of the Vaccine Distribution Program. That is, qualified residents are limited to front-line workers, people over the age of 65, and people with certain high-risk medical conditions.

They include cancer. Chronic kidney disease; COPD; heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy; solid organ transplantation; obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; and type 2 diabetes.

As of Monday, there were 452,585 COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, killing 5,577 people. According to Turner, this was primarily due to system modifications, but the city reported a record 3,039 cases on Monday in one day.

Many in Texas still see high hospitalization rates. In 21 of the state’s 22 trauma service areas, COVID-19 hospitalizations account for more than 15% of total hospital capacity, a threshold that means “high hospitalization.” Houston’s service area on Monday exceeded the 15% threshold for the 26th consecutive day.

State-wide positive test rates for COVID-19 infections fell from 16.57% on Friday to 14.75%.

Stephanie Lamm contributed to this report.

