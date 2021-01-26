Relationship between blood pressure medicine and tinnitus





Dear Dr. Cockroach: I recently spent time with a skilled hearing impaired person. She told me that tinnitus can be caused by prescription drugs, especially those with high blood pressure. I have been taking 25 milligrams of losartan once a day in the morning for about 15 years. About five years ago, my tinnitus started. It seems to be getting worse recently. Do you think there is a connection? Is there another blood pressure drug I can take that does not have this side effect? —FAC

Answer: Tinnitus is a sensation of noise in or near your head in the absence of external factors. Tinnitus and deafness always (or almost) occur together, but there is a large list of drugs that can cause tinnitus. Tinnitus is thought to be caused by damage to the auditory organs or nerves.

I have done some studies suggesting that angiotensin receptor blockers like losartan have a lower risk of tinnitus compared to other blood pressure drugs. I don’t think changing the drug from losartan is likely to help your tinnitus, and you shouldn’t stop the drug without discussing it with your doctor.

Keep in mind that pulsatile tinnitus (the sound you hear is not a constant sound, but pulsates with your heartbeat) may be associated with an aneurysm. This requires evaluation.

Your symptoms have been around for a long time, so I recommend assessing your hearing. The American Tinnitus Association has a lot of information on its website ata.org.

Dear Dr. Cockroach: In a recent column, I wrote that N95 masks need to be reserved for healthcare professionals and asked them to donate unused masks to the hospital. My question is about an N95 mask with an exhalation valve. I understand that these should not be donated, as the exhaled breath is not filtered and does not prevent infected wearers from spreading COVID. Healthcare professionals have also heard that masks with exhalation valves cannot be used unless COVID tests are performed frequently. Can you clarify? — JB

Answer: According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 respirators with exhalation valves do not provide the wearer with the same protection as non-respirators, and as correctly pointed out, people around the wearer. Does little or no protection. If the only respirator you have contains a valve, it is advisable to wear a surgical mask over the respirator.

The previous column showed that the use of KN-95 masks was inadequate, so we noted their use. However, a reader warned the Food and Drug Administration website. This website has a list of manufacturers with respiratory equipment approved under an emergency permit. Readers can verify that the respirator is FDA approved at tinyurl.com/FDA-respirators before purchasing the respirator. Most online vendors provide a manufacturer and model number. As always, I appreciate the informative input of my readers.

* * *

Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803.

