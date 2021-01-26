How Pandemics Promote Deadly Drug OverdoseExBulletin

Switch captions Alex Brandon / AP Alex Brandon / AP

Karen Butcher’s son Matthew has been struggling with opioid addiction for years. She is convinced that the pandemic made it worse.

The restaurant in Scott County, Kentucky, where Matthew worked as a bartender, closed before the pandemic, and the state imposed a blockade, which soon followed other facilities, from restaurant to store.

“One day you are a bartender, you serve people, you have a great time there, and the next day the doors close,” Butcher recalls. “Then COVID was a hit. It was a perfect storm.”

Butcher says his son is becoming more and more isolated just as unemployment checks begin to enter.

“He was lonely. He was depressed. There was no longer any reason to stay up,” she said. “And because of unemployment all this money flows in. So you are isolated and have a lot of money, and your coping skills have always been the use of drugs.”

Matthew died alone in his apartment last May due to a drug overdose.

A surge in unemployment usually does not lead to a surge in deaths from overdose. People who are not working often do not have the money to buy medicine.

However, Casey Mulligan, an economist at the University of Chicago, says the COVID recession is rare. Federal bailout payments put more money in people’s pockets last spring, just as many of the usual ways to use it were closed.

“Anything for groups, such as vacations, eating out, sports games, concerts, going to bars, etc. That made it impossible for me to do it myself,” Mulligan said. “Taking opioids is something people can do for themselves.”

Mulligan, a White House economist in the Trump administration, recently Working paper Increased isolation during a pandemic may have contributed to “death of despair,” that is, increased suicide, alcohol-related deaths, and especially drug overdose.

Mulligan admits that the pandemic itself may be isolated, a debate often made by the Trump administration on government home orders. His treatise pointed to an increase in “death of despair” during the pandemic.

“It’s not a happy time when you’re not with others. Most people are sociable,” Mulligan said in an interview. “And the pandemic was antisocial. Whether it was voluntary quarantine or obligatory is another matter. People were definitely more alone.”

And a person who accidentally overdose alone may be at increased risk of dying because no one is around to seek help or administer life-saving drugs such as naloxone.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Warning last month The pandemic may have contributed to a fatal increase in drug overdose.

But Princeton’s economist Anne Case, who co-authored a book on the death of despair, is wary of over-responsible pandemics. She states that the year before the coronavirus became established, deaths from overdose had already surged. The case suspects that the bigger problem is the nationwide dissemination of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“This horribly dangerous and deadly drug is responsible for the explosion of this drug overdose,” Case said.

Fentanyl was rare west of the Mississippi River, but is now found nationwide.

Chris Permoda overdose fentanyl in Arizona last July, more than a month after her mother took her home from prison.

“When they found him, they found a needle in the package,” recalled Mary Permoda. “So I used it for the first time since he came out, and he died — the first dose.”

While powerful opioids were the direct cause of his son’s death, there is no doubt that Mary Permoda was also a pandemic.

“Absolutely,” she said. “What the hell, absolutely”

Permoda said his son desperately tried to find a face-to-face support group last year, even suggesting that he might start his own meeting in the parking lot if needed. Zoom counseling and online support groups weren’t working for him.

“He was anxious to be part of a group that had a direct understanding of what he was experiencing, and that couldn’t have happened,” Permoda said. “Yes, I think it had a big impact on it.”

Both Mary Pomoda and Karen Butcher found their comfort and support through a group called Addiction loved ones, or PAL parents.. Butcher said for her, it was a lifeline.

“Everyone needs a group of people walking on similar paths,” she said. “We laugh, weep, pray, learn, and we become a family that learns that it is a common language.”

Pomoda says the family-united by the addiction of their loved ones-is growing very rapidly.

“This is the second epidemic after the coronavirus. I’m here to tell you,” she said.

Overdose of drugs, suicide, and alcohol-related deaths killed 165,000 Americans in 2019. The Princeton case warns that while vaccines ultimately provide relief from the deadly coronavirus, it may be even more difficult to find a way to immunize people against these deaths.

“Even after COVID is in the rear-view mirror, there is much work to be done in the United States each year to reduce the number of people dying from suicide, drug overdose, and alcohol,” Case said.