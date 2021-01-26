Air pollution can increase the risk of causing irreversible vision loss

Large-scale long-term research by researchers at the University Collage London Air pollution It is associated with an increased risk of developing progressive and irreversible blindness, known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

According to their findings, people living in areas with high air pollution rates are at least 8% more likely to report having AMD.They are their Survey results In British Ophthalmology Journal.

Researchers said the findings could pave the way for the development of new treatments for AMD. AMD is a major cause of irreversible blindness in people in their 50s in high-income countries, which is projected to reach up to 300 million by 2040.

Living in an air-polluted area increases the risk of developing eye disease

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the causes of blindness in the elderly, but risk factors such as smoking and genetic makeup can also play a role.

It’s already common knowledge that air pollution increases the risk of heart and respiratory illness, so researchers investigated whether the same was true for eye health. Medical Xpress..

They collected data from a 2006 study of 115,954 UK Biobank (UKBB) study participants aged 40-69 years who had no eye problems at the start of the study. Participants were asked to report a formal diagnosis of AMD. By 2012, more than 50,000 people reported structural changes in the thickness and number of photoreceptors in the retina. This shows AMD.

“Here we have identified yet another health risk caused by air pollution and strengthened the evidence that improving breathing air is an important public health priority. Our findings are pollution. It suggests living in areas with polluted air, especially particulate matter or burning-related particles from road traffic can contribute to eye diseases. “

He even that Relatively low exposure to polluted air increases the risk of AMD, This suggests that it is a significant risk factor that can affect the eye health of many people.

Air pollution includes particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen oxides (NO), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The Mall Area Health Statistics Unit provides estimates of these air pollution measurements as part of the BioSHaRE-EU Health Environmental Determinants Project.

The average annual air pollution level at participants’ home locations was calculated using official information on traffic, land use and terrain. Approximately 75% of the more than 50,000 participants received a clinical diagnosis of AMD.

Meanwhile, the data also show that higher particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure is associated with an 8% risk of AMD, adding influential factors such as underlying health and lifestyle. It was.

No causal relationship

Despite the findings, researchers found that this observational study did not point to a causal link between the two factors, EulekAlert! report.. However, the findings are consistent with evidence from other studies.

Researchers suggest that ambient air pollution can increase the incidence of progressive and irreversible blindness or AMD through oxidative stress or inflammation.

“Higher exposure to air pollution was also associated with the structural characteristics of AMD, which could make cells more vulnerable to harmful changes and increase the risk of AMD at higher levels of air pollution. It may indicate that there is, “said Dr. Sharonchua, the lead author of the paper.

