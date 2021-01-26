Even patients with cancer in remission at risk of severe COVID

Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

Patients with cancer in the hospital and those receiving aggressive treatment have been shown to be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 complications. New studies show that cancer patients in remission are also at increased risk.

In this study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania analyzed 323 patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection in a study database with more than 4,800 patients. Approximately 20% of database patients were black, but accounted for nearly 65% ​​of infections, reflecting previous reports of an increased risk of COVID among blacks.

Of the infected patients, 67 had cancer, 18 of whom had active cancer and 49 who had cancer in remission. After adjusting for demographics, smoking status, and comorbidities, cancer diagnosis more than doubled the probability of hospitalization and nearly six-fold increased the probability of 30-day mortality.

Poor outcomes were more strongly associated with active cancer, but patients with cancer were at higher risk than those without cancer.

It’s not just “patients in hospital or on treatment … all oncologists need to take important precautions to protect themselves during a pandemic.” Kara Maxwell, MD, PhDHematologist / Oncologist and Associate Professor, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Press release..

Research Published online January 21st JNCI cancer spectrum..

Fortunately, the steps to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection suggest a second report from the University of Pennsylvania. Of the 124 cancer patients who received outpatient infusions from May to October 2020, none experienced seroconversion at a median of 13 clinical visits.The second study is Release January 16th medRxiv Peer review pending.

A zero seroconversion rate is likely to reflect “successful infection mitigation measures in healthcare facilities.” Lova Sun, MDHematology / Oncology Fellow, University of Pennsylvania.

Like many institutions, the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Pennsylvania) is active in protecting outpatients from the virus, the authors say. In other steps, patients are asked about their symptoms and contact prior to their office visit, and their temperature is measured when they enter. A mask is being worn. Check-in is non-contact. The number of visitors is limited. Patients who test positive will be treated elsewhere.

In addition, patients in this study reported that they wore masks and practiced social distance in their daily lives.

Approach for comment, hematologist / oncologist Charles Shapiro, MD, Professor of Ikarn Medical School in Mount Sinai and Director of Mountain Translational Breast Cancer Research. Sinai Hospital in New York City said he was not surprised that precautions were taken at the pen medicine job. They are very similar to the measures taken in the mountains. Sinai Oncology Clinic, and “there are few cases of COVID in our shop,” he said.

The larger take-away message from both studies is that cancer patients, regardless of age, should prioritize vaccination against COVID-19, which is the best way to reduce risk, even in remission. about it. If possible, “I urge patients to get it,” he said.

The problem with New York City is that vaccination is primarily limited to people over the age of 65. Young cancer patients were excluded and had insufficient access for all patients. “The vaccine is available one day, but not the next. It’s disappointing,” Shapiro said. Medscape Medical News.. “Hopefully this will be smooth with the new administration,” he added.

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health, among other organizations. Lova, Maxwell, and Shapiro do not disclose the relevant financial relationships.

JNCI Cancer Spectr. Published online on January 21, 2021. Overview

medRxiv. Published online on January 16, 2021. Full text

