Air pollution associated with irreversible loss of vision: research





Paris (AFP) Air pollution can increase the risk of irreversible blindness, according to the results of a long-term study published on Tuesday. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in rich countries over the age of 50, and is projected to affect approximately 300 million people by 2040. Known risk factors include age, smoking, and genetic makeup. Researchers are now clarifying the link between AMD and air pollution. Air pollution is already known to pose many health risks, including heart and lung disease. As written in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, researchers analyzed data from more than 115,000 participants who reported no eye problems at the beginning of the 2006 study period. Official data on traffic and nitrous oxide and particulate matter levels were used to calculate the average annual air pollution levels at participants’ home addresses. They were asked by their doctor to report a formal diagnosis of AMD and had a vision test a few years later. In total, 1,286 participants were diagnosed with AMD at the end of the study period. After considering other influencing factors, including underlying health and lifestyle, exposure to particulate matter was associated with an 8% increased risk of individuals becoming infected with AMD. “Overall, our findings suggest that pollution of the surrounding air, especially fine (particulate matter) or combustion-related particles, can affect the risk of AMD,” the study said. Said the author. “Our findings add increasing evidence of the harmful effects of ambient air pollution, even in relatively low exposure settings.” The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution is responsible for at least 7 million deaths each year. Last week, another study estimated that reducing air pollution to levels recommended by the WHO could prevent more than 50,000 deaths annually across Europe. The study on Tuesday was observational, so it was not possible to establish a causal link between air pollution and AMD. But experts said it provided further evidence of the health risks of poor air quality. Robert MacLaren, a professor of ophthalmology at Oxford University, said, “Although the link between mcular degeneration and smoking is well recognized, this new environmental discovery related to air pollution adds to the discussion of climate change. Let’s do it. “ © 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos