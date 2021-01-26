HSE refers to many hospitals in “crisis”

Many hospitals are experiencing a “crisis situation” despite a declining number of Covid-19 cases, according to the Chief Operating Officer of Health Service Executive.

There were 1,803 Covid-19 cases in hospitals nationwide last night, a decrease of 145 compared to yesterday morning.

The number of ICU patients using the coronavirus has also decreased by 3 to 216.

Ann O’Connor talked about RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, saying that the high number of ICU patients and the high absenteeism mean that there are great demands on the health care system.

She said that about 350 nurses were relocated to the intensive care unit and there are still many patients receiving intensive care other than ICU.

Free access to 30 adult ICU beds throughout the system.

The hospitals with the most cases are Waterford University Hospital with 125 patients, Cork University Hospital with 124 patients, and St. Vincentz University Hospital in Dublin with 119 patients.

University Hospital Limerick reported 112 patients with Covid-19. This is a significant decrease of 148 people yesterday. There are 19 virus patients in the ICU.

Ms. O’Connor said the pandemic is tough for people both mentally and physically, and the HSE is doing a lot to help its staff.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team said the number of cases in hospitals had peaked, but it would take weeks for it to decline.

Ministry of Health was notified yesterday Seven more Covid-related deaths and 1,372 new cases.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that two-thirds of the new cases here were probably the first mutations detected in the UK.

On his way into the cabinet, he said last week he had a question about how popular it was in Ireland.

“The question was how the countermeasures would affect the much more infectious virus. Fortunately, thanks to everyone’s backing and sponsorship at no cost. And … it’s starting to be suppressed, “he said.

Earlier, the Chief Bioethics Officer of the Ministry of Health said that due to the current lack of resources, decisions need to be made on how to allocate the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Siobhán O’Sullivan said that this population cohort is prioritized and most countries are similar priority groups as Ireland, as aging is one of the most obvious risk factors associated with Covid death or very illness. Said to have.

Dr. O’Sullivan said it is not yet known if the vaccine will stop the virus.

If this is not the case, she said it makes sense to vaccinate younger age groups who are more social and more likely to become infected, but all factors continue to be considered.

Yesterday, the chairman of NPHET’s Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group said the incidence of the disease had “continuously rapid improvement”, but hospital numbers can be expected to “remain high in the coming weeks.” I warned.

Professor Philip Nolan said the number of close contacts associated with confirmed cases remains low. It has been below 2.5 since the beginning of January.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronunglin said There was still no evidence that the first virus variant detected in Brazil had arrived in Ireland.

It comes when the Cabinet meets today Consider whether to extend the current Level 5 Covid-19 limit until early March. It also introduces a limited form of forced quarantine for specific visitors.

Meanwhile, Tanay Stereo Barracker said The school will be phased out in February, starting with special education classes.