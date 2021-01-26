Researchers warn that a variant of COVID-19 is extremely dangerous





Variants of COVID-19 are widespread throughout the world, and countries like New Zealand have closed their borders to prevent community infections. This COVID-19 variant has B.1.1.7 This was first detected in the United Kingdom, but another COVID-19 variant was also detected in the United Kingdom. South Africa And Brazil. While many fear that this could obsolete newly developed vaccines, experts say that genetic mutations in viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are always present. It states that it will occur. Still, most of these do not have a significant impact on infection rate or severity of infection. However, mutations in the virus leave a signature on the genetic code, allowing the source of the virus to be traced.The· WHO Subspecies such as B.1.1.7 are more contagious than the original variants, so they can easily be transmitted between individuals. Fortunately, they do not cause more severe illness or higher mortality than the original strain. However, it is still dangerous because it spreads rapidly and can lead to more hospitalizations. Why are COVID-19 mutants that spread faster and more dangerous? by ZME ScienceThe R number of people infected with COVID-19 is 40% to 70% higher than that of the B.1.1.7 variant, which infects others with the virus. The results of this study suggest that COVID-19 mutants such as B.1.17 have higher infection rates that are dangerous than higher mortality rates. A 50% increase in cases due to high infection rates will increase mortality by 50% and mortality by 50%, whereas if left unchecked, 25 times more cases will occur in a few months. There is a possibility. Therefore, higher transmission rates can cause more mortality at the original mortality rate. Read again: New COVID-19 Mutation: So far, what we know about the strain is: Researchers in the United Kingdom have found that people with a high infection rate of the COVID-19 mutant can, on average, be infected 56% more than those infected with the original mutant. In addition, data from contact tracing revealed that close contact with people infected with the new variant is likely to be test positive. Also, people infected with the new variant carry more virus and support the 40% -70% infectious claim of the new variant. Mutants in South Africa and Brazil have similar mutations to those in the United Kingdom, but further research is recommended due to the scarcity of data available on them. How to spread the further spread of new variants of COVID-19? Original variant of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Caused havoc in 2020, new variants of the virus have the same transmission mode. They are transmitted through droplets between people, especially in closed and crowded areas. That is, the available vaccines and health protocols still work in new variants. These include testing, contact tracing, wearing face masks, physical distance, and proper hand washing. As with the original strain, the only way to control outbreaks is to reduce the R number to less than 1 and use more tools to achieve this.

