According to Boise doctors, wearing two masks provides additional protection against COVID-19.





According to Dr. Laura McGeorge, surgical masks provide about 80% protection, while surgical masks covered with fabric masks provide about 90% protection.

Boise, Idaho-Since the outbreak of the pandemic, health experts have stated that hand washing, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask are the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. Almost a year later, some health professionals suggest that wearing two masks may be more effective than wearing just one. “To give it a taste, a regular two-layer fabric mask probably protects about 70% of the time or 70% of the virus,” St. Luke’s said. The proposal to double comes out when a new strain of COVID-19 is prevalent in the United States. Medical experts believe the new strain is more contagious. “Every double layer mask is much better than no mask at all,” says McGeorge. Relation: Washington County reports the first case of a COVID-19 mutant from the United Kingdom According to McGeorge, the average surgical mask provides about 80% protection from viruses. However, a surgical mask worn underneath the fabric mask provides approximately 90% protection. “This provides additional protection against viruses, and that additional mask actually helps your first mask fit better,” she said. At that point, you can turn off the vacuum filter, which is also very effective. ” A single level of protection cannot provide 100% infection protection, but multiple protection methods can improve success rates. “Think of a slice of Swiss cheese. If you could put a slice of Swiss cheese in front of your face to block the virus, you would have a hole through which the virus could pass,” explains McGeorge. .. Putting Swiss cheese in front is likely to eliminate the holes in a row and provides additional protection to block the virus. ” While some suggest wearing an N-95 mask, McGeorge recommends leaving the mask for healthcare professionals and first-time responders who really need it. Experts also wear a single low-grade medical face cover like the KF-94 or a two-layer cloth cover with a large number of threads to provide a basic level of protection for a tight fit. I say. Some publications describe the KF-94 mask as a mixture of N-95 mask and cloth mask. As of January 25, no new strains were detected in Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Health Already here.. This happens after a strain has been found in a neighboring state of Idaho. Facts not afraid: more Coronavirus See the latest updates at YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

