UK Helps Other Regions of the World to Find COVID-19 Virus Variants

UK Genomics Expertise and Ability Provided Worldwide to Find New Subspecies of SARS-CoV-2 Virus Causes COVID-19

The “New Variant Assessment Platform” helps countries identify viral changes while providing early warning of new mutations that could endanger the UK

As the UK chairs the G7 this year, new efforts to improve global health security will begin.

The UK will provide world-leading genomics expertise to countries that do not have the resources to identify new variants of the virus responsible for COVID-19.

This announcement will be part of a speech by the Minister of Health at Chatham House. As part of the UK’s G7 Presidency this year, Health Ministers will not only fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but also prepare a stronger, more collaborative and effective global health system for the international community. Outline the vision for. For future threats.

Through the launch of a new variant assessment platform led by the UK Public Health Services, countries will be provided with the UK’s ability to analyze new strains of the virus ( PHE ) Collaborate with NHS Test and Trace and academic partners, as well as the SARS-CoV-2 Global Laboratory Working Group of the World Health Organization. It supports the Prime Minister’s five-point plan, as outlined at the UN General Assembly ( young ) Last year to protect humanity from another pandemic through a shared approach to global health security.

Eventually, it was the National Institute of Health and Protection ( NIHP ) And get involved PHE Ability of laboratories and staff, and academic partners.

They either work directly on samples provided abroad or provide expert advice and support remotely if the partner country already has some capabilities in this area but requires further assistance. Offers may include training and resources, as well as personnel and equipment.

Countries can apply for assistance by contacting the World Health Organization, which does not yet have an existing channel in the UK.

This important task is to combat the coronavirus epidemic and keep the global community one step ahead of any mutation by identifying more COVID-19 mutants around the world.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said:

This pandemic shows that the foundation of so many exciting experiences that make life worth living depends not only on our health and the health of our neighbors, but also on the health of people around the world. I will. New variants of the coronavirus have shown this again, and we must strive to promote health safety around the world. We are all in the future as our new variant assessment platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads and enhance our global ability to understand the coronavirus. You can prepare for it.

The UK has performed more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences submitted to the global database, and this feature helped. PHE Scientists have identified variants of Kent and informed them of new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Dr. Isabel Oliver, Director of the National Infectious Diseases Services of the UK Public Health Services, said:

We know that the virus evolves over time, and that certain mutations can spread the virus faster, cause illness, and affect the effectiveness of the vaccine. Genome testing is very important for efforts to control the virus. This allows you to monitor how the virus is changing and respond before it’s too late. This new initiative brings the state-of-the-art science of UK public health services to countries with little or no ability to sequence and analyze the COVID-19 virus strain itself. It also provides significant early warning of new variants emerging around the world that could endanger the United Kingdom.

As the UK is the Presidency of the G7, it is of global health safety to tackle this pandemic and encourage countries to work together to ensure stronger preparedness for further health threats. Improvement is an important theme.

New variants of the coronavirus can threaten previous advances in treatment and vaccines, so it is imperative that the global community be able to respond quickly and decisively.

British genomic expertise will control their spread and guide the global response to saving lives.