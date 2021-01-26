New cure? : Cancer drugs kill Covid in the lab, researchers say





The UCSF-led team states that Apridin can be more effective than Remdesivir. Meanwhile, news articles report the effects of the virus on animals and the increase in lung cancer detected among nonsmokers. San Francisco Chronicle: A “new weapon” to kill COVID? UCSF-led team finds a drug that is far more effective than remdesivir



After a year of searching for existing drugs that could help COVID-19 patients and point out treatments, the UCSF-led science team identified what they say is a particularly promising candidate: It is about 30 times more powerful than remdesivir, one of the few antiviral drugs available in the laboratory to kill coronaviruses and treat diseases. A new peer-reviewed study published Monday in Science highlights a drug called apridin, originally extracted from an exotic marine organism called apridium albicans. Like a bodyless brain. (Fagon, 1/25) NPR: Gorilla receives COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy



A gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, California, received monoclonal antibody therapy after being infected with COVID-19 this month. Winston, an elderly silverback gorilla, and some of his military members tested positive for the coronavirus after symptoms such as a mild cough. According to a zoo statement, veterinary staff concerned about Winston’s age and underlying medical condition performed his diagnostic tests. He was found to have pneumonia and heart disease. (Jones, 1/25) Live Science: Why Cats and Dogs Need Their Own COVID-19 Vaccine



According to one research group, cats and dogs may eventually need their own COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the coronavirus from further evolving and “spilling” into humans. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is known to infect many non-human animals, including cats, dogs, minks, tigers, and gorillas. However, at this time, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), scientists do not believe that animals play an important role in spreading the virus to humans, and reports of COVID-19 in pets It’s rare. (Letner, 1/25) In other science and research news— Statistics: Increasing lung cancer rates are not smokers



Breast cancer wouldn’t have surprised her. Being in one in eight women who develop it for a lifetime is not statistically unlikely. Neither develops colorectal cancer. Knowing the risks, Mandy Pike “definitely” planned to have a colonoscopy as he grew older. However, she coughed when a November 2019 PET scan revealed that a 33-year-old oil trader, wife, and two mothers, Pike, who live in Edmund, Oklahoma, had lung cancer. At first, I was misdiagnosed as pneumonia. The reaction was, “But I never smoked,” she said. “It all seemed very surreal.” (Begley, 1/26) Becker’s Hospital Review: Researchers Use a Device to Make Small Holes in the Heart to Treat Heart Failure



Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville are evaluating the use of a valve pressure relief device to alleviate severe shortness of breath associated with congestive heart failure as part of a clinical trial. Daily Progress reports. An interatrial shunt, this device is a permanent implant that redirects a small amount of blood from the left ventricle to the right ventricle to back up the left ventricle and prevent pressure on the lungs. (Carbajal, 1/25) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage from major media outlets.Sign up Email subscription..



