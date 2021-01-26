A nap at noon can make you smarter: Research-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, January 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) — “You snooze and you lose” may not be true for your brain: A new study shows that an afternoon nap is actually mental agility I discovered that it might increase my sexuality. Studies failed to prove the cause and effect, but a nap at noon was associated with “location recognition,” language fluency, and increased working memory, Chinese researchers said in a journal on January 25. Reported to GEnergetic psychiatry. “In what is good for you And It’s fun, and now I can count naps. ” Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist specializing in memory impairment at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said. “We know that healthy sleep habits prevent dementia. This study suggests that at least some daytime naps may help maintain brain health. “Devi, who was not involved in the new study, said. But he emphasized that “more research is needed to confirm this preliminary finding.” The new study was led by Dr. Lin Sang of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Center at the Shanghai Mental Health Center in Shanghai. Sun’s team has collected data on more than 2,200 people over the age of 60 living in Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Xi’an. In total, more than 1,500 people took regular afternoon naps within two hours, but 680 did not.

Research participants were tested to determine several aspects of their mental abilities, such as visual space skills, working memory, attention, problem solving, location recognition, and language fluency. Those who took an afternoon nap scored higher than those who did not, with significant differences in location perception, language fluency, and memory. According to the research team, there are several reasons why a nap may be beneficial. First, taking a nap helps relieve inflammation. This affects sleep disorders and overall health. Dr. Melissa Bernbaum directs epilepsy and portable sleep medicine at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, NY. Reading the results of a Chinese survey, she said, “it seems to show the cognitive benefits of a nap.” But Bernbaum added, “The time and frequency of naps may also be important.” For example, “people who fall asleep unintentionally during the day may not work as well as those who take a planned nap, potentially because of medical or sleep disorders,” Bernbaum said. I will. Future studies may reveal whether the type of snooze at noon is important for brain health. “ For more information For more information on naps, Sleep Foundation.. Source: Gayatri Devi, MD, Neurologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City. Melissa Bernbaum, MD, Epilepsy and Outpatient Sleep Medicine, Huntington Hospital, Huntington, NY. BMJ, News Release, January 25, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos