Air pollution associated with an increased risk of irreversible blindness





Researchers at University College London (UCL) have found that even low exposure to air pollution throughout England, Scotland and Wales appears to affect the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). did.

AMD is a major cause of irreversible blindness in people over the age of 50 in high-income countries. AMD is associated with the loss of central vision required for reading, performing detailed tasks, and recognizing faces, and the greatest risk factors for this disease are genetics, old age, and smoking.

In a study published Monday, researchers found that people living in the most polluted areas were at least 8% more likely to report having the condition. British Ophthalmology Journal.

The team surveyed data from 115,954 people aged 40-69 who participated in UK Biobank. This is a large survey of 500,000 people focused on the medical diagnosis and biological measurements of participants.

Experts use eye measurements and questionnaire data to investigate who said they had macular degeneration and those who did not, and the results were of pollutants presumed to be at their home address. Compared with quantity. “People living in more contaminated areas report macular degeneration more often,” Paul Foster, a professor of glaucoma research and ophthalmic epidemiology at UCL and a senior author of the treatise, told CNN. .. According to Foster, the main pollutants associated with macular degeneration were the particulate matter PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxides. PM2.5 is a small particulate pollutant that, when inhaled, can travel deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream. Particles composed of dust, dirt, soot, or smoke come from construction sites, dirt roads, fields, chimneys, or fires and can contain a variety of chemicals. However, most particles are a mixture of pollutants, industrial and vehicle emissions from power plants. Nitrogen oxides are nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide gases, and other gaseous oxides that contain nitrogen. The main sources of these gases in urban areas are automobile exhaust, indoor gas stoves and kerosene heaters. Foster told CNN that pollutants enter the body through the lungs and appear to cause certain damage to the eye due to the high blood flow in the eye wall. “It’s people inhaling things, which flow into the lungs, are absorbed by the blood, and are carried into the blood,” he said. “There is definitely a connection between the more disadvantaged members of society and the high risk of this condition,” he added. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated 7 million people worldwide each year. Such deaths occur primarily as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory mortality. Infection. WHO data Shows that 9 out of 10 people breathe air that exceeds the limits of the guidelines for high levels of pollutants. Chris Inglehan, a professor of molecular ophthalmology at the University of Leeds, said the UCL study was similar to the 2019 study from Taiwan. “Both show a link between air pollution and age-related macular degeneration, a common cause of blindness in the elderly,” he told the Science Media Center. “The pollutant profiles examined by the two groups are slightly different, but the sources are the same. Combustion. Of course, the correlation does not prove the cause, but these two independent studies reach similar conclusions. The fact makes the links they make more reliable. It’s true. ” Inglehan, who was not involved in the UCL investigation, said. Inglehan said such studies “provide further evidence linking air pollution with the harmful effects on human health.”

