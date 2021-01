The man who gave Novichok to the world invented the Covid drug

© Provided by The Independent

When Coronavirus A surge in caseloads around the world and new mutations that may be rendered vaccine It has no effect and the prospect of an early end of the pandemic does not appear bright. But soon help may come from unexpected sources: well-known scientists in development Novichok Sell ​​nerve agents to criminals in the black market. The highly controversial Leonid Link brought it to the Russian mass media on Tuesday to announce his latest invention, an antiviral drug called Imofon. He claimed that this was capable of blocking the coronavirus. “It works against viral infections and restores cells completely after the immune system works,” Link said. In a test of 700 pensioner volunteers, “no one became seriously ill or died.” This new drug combines two older anti-leprosy drugs with another compound to boost metabolism. The claim is that it has both antiviral and immunological properties and prevents the potentially deadly autoimmune process “cytokine storm” found in Covid-19 patients. In addition to the coronavirus, it is believed to be effective against rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, allergies, leukemia, and lung disease and has already been sent to the Russian Ministry of Health for certification. It is not clear if or when a new drug will be certified. If so, it could be given an enthusiastic promotion on the official channel.







© Provided by The Independent

Leonid Rink Youtube



Having a dark, completely unclassified past, Mr. Link seems to enjoy a close relationship with Russian authorities. Since 1985, he has been working as a member of a secret team developing Novichok nerve agents at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology Science in Shihani, South. Russia.. In the mid-1990s, he was convicted of selling an unknown military nerve agent to criminals. Scientists later claimed that the sale was under the supervision of the Russian security agency FSB. In recent years, scientists have promoted an alternative and almost unreliable Kremlin story about Novichok’s operations. In 2018, he claimed that a British agent had organized an operation to poison the double agent Sergei Scripal. More recently, the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has suggested that he poisoned himself after evacuating to Germany.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos