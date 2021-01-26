A couple who won a million euro millions jackpot feeds homeless people suffering from the blockade of Covid

The couple, who won the EuroMillions jackpot, feeds hundreds of homeless people struggling with Covid-19. Blockade..

Bill Mullarkey, 60, and Cath, 59, from Coventry, West Midlands, created a dish inspired by the Caribbean curry of Saint Lucia for the charity outreach team.

The pair helped Langer Aid volunteer chef Jim Eaves prepare a meal after purchasing and delivering the ingredients, along with other snacks and drinks.

A professional chef who won a jackpot prize at the weekly EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2017 came up with an idea when he saw volunteers deliver 1,000 Domino’s Pizza to a heavy-duty truck driver stuck in Kent last month. It was.

Bill, also known as William, said: ‘I saw on TV the Langer Aid guys giving food to a heavy truck driver stuck on the M20 for Christmas. I wanted to be inspired and help them take care of the homeless people in Coventry.

“Usually Cass and I went to the kitchen to cook everything, but working with Stuart was the best way to make a difference with minimal contact.

“Since Cass is from Saint Lucia, I went to a Caribbean curry. Vegetable and coconut curry with rice and pea bean side dishes and drinks.

“I also handed a lot of chocolate bars as a snack.”

Cass added:’Jim was great. Everything, including cutlery, is vegetarian, so we talked about dietary ideas and ingredients.

“He and the other volunteers have given up their leisure time and stand out in all weather. It’s very cold at the moment, much colder than Saint Lucia, and I’m in awe of their work.

“That’s why Bill and I wanted to give something to the volunteers and say thank you.”

Langar Aid is a project founded by Khalsa Aid that feeds the UK’s homeless, vulnerable and poor.

The pair won a £ 1m jackpot prize at the weekly EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2017 and “celebrated with a lovely tea.”

A team of charities said on their website: “We work with organizations, governments and NGOs to effectively coordinate and supply important nutrition when needed.”

Avtar Kaur, Project Manager at Langar Aid, said: ‘Thanks to Bill and Cath. It was great to see lots of people enjoying Caribbean curry on Saturday night.

“It was the first time we ate Caribbean food, but it worked very well and there were many positive comments. The service members are very grateful and we can meet Bill and Cass soon. I hope that.

The couple also designed and created a three-course Christmas meal based on Caribbean cuisine for 100 pensioners last year.

Bill and Cass learned that they had earned £ 1m after receiving an email from Camelot, but thought it was spam and almost removed it until their granddaughter urged them to click.

They were inspired after seeing volunteers deliver 1,000 Domino's Pizza to a truck driver stuck in Kent last month.

Bill first noticed that he received the email while he was in Saint Lucia on June 27, but could not confirm the email until he returned to the UK on July 12, 16 days later.

He initially thought they had earned £ 10,000 or £ 100,000, but when it turned out to be £ 1 million, he “screamed and danced” around the living room.

The couple had previously said they would spend money on a villa in Saint Lucia, the birthplace of Cass in the Caribbean.

The pair’s top priority was to help Messiah, a nephew who was paralyzed from the waist down in a bicycle accident near her home in Saint Lucia, pay for a home change.

Bill then said:’I received an email when we were in Saint Lucia from the National Lottery, and I just saw our return last Wednesday.

“I talked to the young woman on the phone and waited a few minutes, but it felt like forever, and she said we had won £ 1m.

“At that moment, the house had such excitement and lots of screams. We celebrated with a nice cup of tea, and I didn’t sleep all night, it just won’t sink.”