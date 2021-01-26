Connect with us

Health

A couple who won a million euro millions jackpot feeds homeless people suffering from the blockade of Covid

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


The couple, who won the EuroMillions jackpot, feeds hundreds of homeless people struggling with Covid-19. Blockade..

Bill Mullarkey, 60, and Cath, 59, from Coventry, West Midlands, created a dish inspired by the Caribbean curry of Saint Lucia for the charity outreach team.

The pair helped Langer Aid volunteer chef Jim Eaves prepare a meal after purchasing and delivering the ingredients, along with other snacks and drinks.

A professional chef who won a jackpot prize at the weekly EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2017 came up with an idea when he saw volunteers deliver 1,000 Domino’s Pizza to a heavy-duty truck driver stuck in Kent last month. It was.

Bill Muraki, 60, from Coventry, West Midlands, and his wife, Cass (both in the photo above), 59, are dishes inspired by the Caribbean curry of Saint Lucia for a charity outreach team. I made.

A couple from Coventry, West Midlands, took pictures with the help of volunteers to deliver ingredients, snacks and drinks to Langer Aid.

A couple from Coventry, West Midlands, took pictures with the help of volunteers to deliver ingredients, snacks and drinks to Langer Aid.

Bill, also known as William, said: ‘I saw on TV the Langer Aid guys giving food to a heavy truck driver stuck on the M20 for Christmas. I wanted to be inspired and help them take care of the homeless people in Coventry.

“Usually Cass and I went to the kitchen to cook everything, but working with Stuart was the best way to make a difference with minimal contact.

“Since Cass is from Saint Lucia, I went to a Caribbean curry. Vegetable and coconut curry with rice and pea bean side dishes and drinks.

“I also handed a lot of chocolate bars as a snack.”

Cass added:’Jim was great. Everything, including cutlery, is vegetarian, so we talked about dietary ideas and ingredients.

“He and the other volunteers have given up their leisure time and stand out in all weather. It’s very cold at the moment, much colder than Saint Lucia, and I’m in awe of their work.

“That’s why Bill and I wanted to give something to the volunteers and say thank you.”

Langar Aid is a project founded by Khalsa Aid that feeds the UK’s homeless, vulnerable and poor.

The pair won a £ 1m jackpot prize at the weekly EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2017 and

The pair won a £ 1m jackpot prize at the weekly EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2017 and “celebrated with a lovely tea.”

A team of charities said on their website: “We work with organizations, governments and NGOs to effectively coordinate and supply important nutrition when needed.”

Avtar Kaur, Project Manager at Langar Aid, said: ‘Thanks to Bill and Cath. It was great to see lots of people enjoying Caribbean curry on Saturday night.

“It was the first time we ate Caribbean food, but it worked very well and there were many positive comments. The service members are very grateful and we can meet Bill and Cass soon. I hope that.

The couple also designed and created a three-course Christmas meal based on Caribbean cuisine for 100 pensioners last year.

Bill and Cass learned that they had earned £ 1m after receiving an email from Camelot, but thought it was spam and almost removed it until their granddaughter urged them to click.

Bill and Cass saw buying ingredients for the meal.They were inspired after seeing volunteers deliver 1,000 Domino's Pizza to a truck driver stuck in Kent last month.

Bill and Cass saw buying ingredients for the meal.They were inspired after seeing volunteers deliver 1,000 Domino’s Pizza to a truck driver stuck in Kent last month.

Bill first noticed that he received the email while he was in Saint Lucia on June 27, but could not confirm the email until he returned to the UK on July 12, 16 days later.

He initially thought they had earned £ 10,000 or £ 100,000, but when it turned out to be £ 1 million, he “screamed and danced” around the living room.

The couple had previously said they would spend money on a villa in Saint Lucia, the birthplace of Cass in the Caribbean.

The pair’s top priority was to help Messiah, a nephew who was paralyzed from the waist down in a bicycle accident near her home in Saint Lucia, pay for a home change.

Bill then said:’I received an email when we were in Saint Lucia from the National Lottery, and I just saw our return last Wednesday.

“I talked to the young woman on the phone and waited a few minutes, but it felt like forever, and she said we had won £ 1m.

“At that moment, the house had such excitement and lots of screams. We celebrated with a nice cup of tea, and I didn’t sleep all night, it just won’t sink.”

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: