Health
What are the symptoms of the new Covid strain?6 signs to watch out for
As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, it has also mutated, and there are now three important new variants of the virus.
Experts warn that the first British variant found in southern England is up to 70% more infectious. That’s why it’s more important than ever to know the signs.
Earlier this week, in addition to the more contagious British variants It’s also more deadly..
Researchers have concluded that the new strain is 29-91% more likely to kill infected British people-three different studies show very different results.
The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it could be 1.35 times more deadly, and Imperial College London was between 1.36 or 1.29 (depending on how it was used). Said, the University of Exeter found that it could be 1.91 times more deadly.
Experts also revealed this week that South African stocks could also be more deadly.
Nervtag scientists said today they analyzed South African data and found “hints for increased mortality.”
However, they warned that there was no detailed study on mortality. South African variant, Like Kent’s, they are not confident in their discovery.
The third variant originated in Brazil and is now Spread to the United States..
It is also believed to be quite elastic against the coronavirus vaccine.
Chief Medical Officer, Professor after new variants are detected Chris Whitti He said the symptoms were no different from the strains already circulating throughout the UK.
Scientists agree that the virus affects different people in different ways, and it’s a notable sign that it became apparent as the pandemic progressed.
Knowing the official symptoms of Covid-19 is important as the country continues to fight the rise of coronavirus infections.
1. New persistent cough
The NHS states that one of the three major coronavirus symptoms is a new persistent cough.
This is defined as having many coughs in episodes of coughing for more than an hour or more than three times a day.
If you have a normal cough, it will be much worse than your normal cough and it can be more frequent.
2. Loss of taste and smell
In May 2020, the Public Health Service (PHE), in agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), added anosmia to the official list of Covid-19 symptoms.
Many people infected with the virus reported that they could not taste or smell food. This is known as anosmia.
Andrew Robson, Otorhinolaryngology Consultant for North Cambria Integrated Care “It has long been known that viruses can cause anosmia, which can last for quite some time.
“Anosmia also affects taste and is, of course, very painful, and among other pleasant aromas, it affects the appreciation of personal food and drink.
“This condition can also cause dangerous situations such as gas leaks, fires and undetectable rotten food.”
3. High temperature
Another important symptom of Covid-19 is high temperature.
This means that you feel hot when you touch your chest or back, and the NHS states that you don’t need to measure your temperature with a thermometer to check your temperature.
When measuring temperature, high readings are classified as above 38 ° C.
High temperatures are usually caused by your body fighting infections.
If you have any of the above three main symptoms, you should be tested and quarantined.
However, some laboratories now also offer tests to asymptomatic patients, and nearly one-third of people infected with the virus have no symptoms.
4. Fatigue
Fatigue is not one of the major coronavirus symptoms listed by the NHS, but many people feel tired when infected with the virus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) cites fatigue as another important coronavirus symptom.
Many people infected with the virus say they don’t feel like they have the energy to do their daily work as they used to.
5. Headache
According to the ZOE Symptom Tracker App, WHO also lists headaches as a common symptom, which is also one of the main symptoms in children.
The study found that 53% of children infected with the virus also suffer from headaches.
6. Rash
Many people infected with Covid-19 also develop a skin rash.
It may be found on the back or arms, or it may be due to viral inflammation that causes symptoms such as “covid-toes.”
A ZOE study did not suggest that rashes are one of the five main symptoms of children, but 15% of children who test positive also have abnormal skin rashes. Stated.
Just last week, a nurse shared a shocking photo of her 17-month-old son’s rash, which she says was caused by Covid.
Jade Roberts said his son Bertie first developed a runny nose before the rash began.
She said the rash had spread to his cheeks, ears, knees and stomach.
Jab war
Anger that the German government claims Oxford jab is 8% effective, according to media reports
WHO also states that all of the following symptoms are less common symptoms that people infected with Covid can suffer.
- Pain and pain
- sore throat
- diarrhea
- conjunctivitis
The five main symptoms of a child are:
- Malaise
- headache
- heat
- sore throat
- Decreased appetite
“A group of experts and independent sciences are constantly reviewing the list of Covid-19 symptoms as the understanding of the virus continues to evolve,” the Ministry of Health said last week.
