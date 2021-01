“We have to learn lessons from the tragedy,” said BMA Chairman when Britain surpassed the deaths of 100,000 Covids.

“Don’t forget this day, and don’t forget,” said Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Council, as Britain became the first country in Europe to record more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. Stated. BMA will project a light installation on Tavistock Square headquarters from tonight to mark a sad milestone. According to ONS data, the latest Covid-19 killed 7,245 people in the UK. Weekly stats It covers the period until January 15th. Dr. Nagpol said: A day to mourn the deaths of 100,000 people from a virus that has disrupted our medical services, nations and society. “We can’t underestimate the ongoing impact behind these horrific numbers,” said Dr. Nagpol, a general practitioner in northwest London. He said:’When we face such statistics, it is difficult to fully consider the magnitude of the human suffering behind them. Behind each statistic is the person who died. Someone’s parents, partners, children, or friends, and the sad family they left behind. “This was more painful, as the need for blockades and social distance constrained families to perform regular funerals and seek comfort with others.” And he said, “Some of the dead people see NHS services being tested to the limit and many health care workers (work processes) taking care of others in the most difficult situations. I lost my life). ” “Some of these staff (many of whom are already at high risk for Covid-19) are under pressure to continue their work and duties by patients, even though they have not been adequately protected from the virus. We know, “he added. His comment comes when this month’s BMA asks for more Strict PPE guidance in primary care In “serious and growing concerns” about Covid-19 aerosol infections in the medical setting. Dr. Nagpol concludes: “As the first country in Europe to reach this dark death toll, we must learn the lessons of this tragedy. Why do we prevent deaths of this magnitude from occurring in future pandemics? We need to understand how many excess lives have been lost in the country. “Now is the time to express our immense grief over these deaths, remember the lives they led and the good they did, reduce the spread of infections, vaccinate the population and from this deadly disease. It’s time to double our commitment to protect each other’ Almost 6.6 million People had been vaccinated against Covid-19 by this Monday.



