Three-step strategy to support the new US Maskman dating

We couldn’t agree anymore Biden administration plea Americans must wear masks for 100 days, and their obligation to wear masks on federal property and interstate highways Travel By airline, train, bus, ship. These actions are important to address the surge in Covid-19 cases. Hospitalization It is occurring nationwide this winter.

Two effective Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed in the United States and we hope that other vaccines will be available soon, but probably Someday From mid-to-late 2021, a sufficient number of people will be vaccinated to reach herd immunity and life in the United States will begin to return to normal.Extensive vaccination is expected to cost more than one Year Globally.Meanwhile, with growth concern For the Covid-19 mutation, the CEO, mayor, and governor need to take immediate three steps to promote the effective use of face masks.

1. Start the electric shock of consciousness. To increase the use of masks and dispel false information, we need effective campaigns to raise awareness of mask recommendations.With a few exceptions, everyone should wear a mask consistently when sharing airspace with others. outside Bubble of family, friends and colleagues. They are not currently doing so.

In a national US survey conducted in December, more than 85% of 466 respondents said they used masks to protect themselves and those around them () Similar investigation (According to Pew in August), and 80% said they use masks in grocery stores. However, only 56% said they used it with people outside the house, only 48% used it at work, and only 33% wore them when someone visited the house.

The· How to use the mask Also, how to wear it depends on the city.Recently using a publicly accessible street camera count Number of people wearing masks correctly in one place in San Francisco (Castro Street) And another in Los AngelesHermosa beach); 90% of the former wore the mask correctly, while only 60% of the latter wore the mask correctly.

2. Tell people which mask type to wear. In our survey, the majority (71%) said they used a basic mask (cloth or surgical mask). This is a reasonable option for people with a low risk of severe cases of Covid-19 and limited exposure to the virus. To people outside their bubble.Region Kansas And Germany Those requiring a basic (arbitrary) mask had a much lower infection rate than areas without it.

However, people at high risk of becoming infected with severe cases of Covid-19, or exposure For others outside the little bubble, High filtration mask.. For example, wearing a basic mask did not completely stop the infection on long-haul flights. Boeing 777 Equipped with HEPA filtration, Fisheries processing factory And Meat processing factory..Surgical mask distributed to Argentine cruise ship During an outbreak and Danish randomized controlled trial Although these masks did not completely prevent infection, Severity Of the symptoms.Germany, France and other European countries are now necessary High filtration (medical) mask in public places.

The new standard is Developed Labels that indicate the filtration efficiency of face masks for consumers will be introduced in the near future by ASTM International, an international standards organization. Some options for high filtration masks are much more effective in limiting the spread of Covid-19 than basic cloth masks or consumer “surgical” masks.

Some easy ways to improve mask fit and filtration for the general public I studied recently This includes placing a high quality cloth mask on top of the surgical mask or sandwiching a surgical mask (or high quality filter) between two cloth masks.Surgical masks for consumers upgrade When “Fitter” Add-ons like Fix the mask Improve their fit and thereby enhance the filtration of virus particles.

The N95 Respirator is the most well-known high filtration mask in the United States. (Comparable models in other parts of the world FFP2 In Europe Kf94 In Korea, and KN95 In China). In our survey, 13% of respondents reported wearing N95 or equivalent.so Finnish studies Of the healthcare professionals, no workplace infections occurred while wearing the N95 respiratory system, but 63% of workplace infections occurred while wearing a surgical mask.

disposable N95Missing during the pandemic, is reserved primarily for healthcare professionals. However, the N95 is currently available at: Costco, Amazon, Office depot, And some manufacturers point it out Request The N95 from the general public helps to equalize the increase and decrease in demand from hospitals and allows the increase and decrease in demand from hospitals. Maintain consistent production..To be effective, N95 too Properly installed, And users need to be trained to wear them properly. While in a hospital-like environment, a respiratory protection program can ensure that this happens, which is not feasible for the general public.

As we wrote October, A federal-approved option manufactured in the United States It’s not missing Reusable is the Elastomer N95 (eN95) Respirator.Since the article was published, many organizations, especially New York Fire Department — I started using them. In our survey, 9% of respondents reported wearing eN95 masks.

by CDCThe eN95 has a sealing surface and adjustable straps to help achieve a better fit (or lower leakage), and some models of replaceable filters are available as long as the filter cartridge is in good condition. It can be used for one year.Many eN95 models also to protect others I need A Workaround CDC recently to cover the exhalation valve report Maximum particle emission from the valve is equal to or better than a surgical mask or unregulated face cover. Some manufacturers (eg Embo mask And MSA) Address this by completely closing the valve. in addition, Valveless, Bidirectional,and Transparent High filtration masks designed for public use are also becoming available. As with the disposable N95, fitting and training are essential for workers to receive the best possible protection.

People with asthma, chronic lung disease, or heart disease may not be able to tolerate the N95 or eN95 respiratory system and should consult their healthcare provider before use. However, for the general public, the wide availability of respirators and low-leakage, high-filtration face masks combined with education on how to use them significantly exposes the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. It is expected to decrease to.

People may want to keep the eN95 handy for a new outbreak of aerial illness, even after the pandemic is over. Intentional bioattack,and Wildfire Emergency.

3. Prioritize the distribution of high filtration masks to vulnerable people. In addition to upgrade For indoor ventilation and air filtration in areas where critical workers, the elderly, and people with comorbidities live or work, the tissue should provide these populations with high filtration, low leakage masks. Should be the highest priority.They need to fairly Grant or offer freedom For those who can’t afford them.

Proposed offer in October Federal credit To consumers to buy high filtration masks, and Germany now Send “voucher” For all vulnerable people over the age of 60 who can exchange for 12 FFP2 masks (N95 equivalent) at pharmacies and grocery stores. That’s 34 million people. Austria Implemented a similar policy.

President Biden has asked Congress to allocate $ 30 billion to personal protective equipment and has signed the Defense Production Act to increase mask production. However, until these resources are available, it is the CEO, mayor, and governor who implement these three steps to consistently use the best possible masks for vulnerable groups. Is the responsibility of. These steps dramatically reduce the Covid-19 epidemic and save lives.