How to become a pandemic-savvy jogger
At the beginning of this pandemic, a “paving war” broke out across the country, raising tensions between runners and permitted daily pedestrians. Worried about the infection, I thought it was the other side that was competing for space on the sidewalk and getting in the way.
After 20 years of running, pedestrians have found themselves becoming more suspicious and hostile to runners who are at risk of jumping over cyclists and becoming the country’s most hated exerciser. In addition, jogging during the coronavirus era requires new guidelines to help runners and walkers enjoy a harmonious and safe daily exercise. Method is as follows…
Don’t make people in the past capricious
Runners can scare pedestrians by shooting past them without warning. At one moment, someone took a gentle walk in the park and lost his mind. The next moment, a gasping pacemaker passed by them.
Runners can see in front of Walker, but it can be very disturbing for Walker to suddenly see a full-flow runner behind. It’s even more scary during a pandemic. You can avoid astonishing pedestrians by letting them know you are coming slowly or by giving them as wide a sleeper as possible as they pass.
Wider than 2m if possible
If you overtake someone at the nationally recommended distance of 2 meters, you are unlikely to infect each other. Especially because you are moving fast. Virus particles, or aerosols, are dispersed by fresh air. That said, if you can choose a running route that’s easy to maintain over 2 meters, it makes you even safer (and helps reassure pedestrians).
Ask the person you are running in the past
Knowing that keeping a distance reduces the risk of infection does not mean that others do. Think about how unvaccinated elderly people, or people with underlying illnesses, feel when a person who is out of breath and sweats during a global health crisis panting towards them. .. Elderly people are not the only ones to worry about. When I was walking recently, a heavy breathing runner passed me. For the next few days I wondered if I could catch Covid from them.
Remember that immunity is suppressed after a hard run
Running boosts immunity in the long run, but long, hard running tensions can temporarily suppress immune function. Immune cells decrease by as much as 50 percent, sometimes in a few hours, before leveling off at normal levels before falling below normal levels.
So the time after the long run is probably not the time to bravely confront the supermarket. You may want to roll it up completely in the long run until the world is safe. In any case, try to boost your immunity regularly with healthy foods, drinks and vitamins.
Do not spit or snort
It seems that more and more runners are adopting the habit of soccer players, such as spitting saliva regularly during exercise and spewing mucus from the nose. I’m still surprised to see a lot of gob chunks on the sidewalk. This is an unpleasant habit at best, but it is completely unacceptable during a pandemic. Covid-19 is diffused by respiratory droplets, so it’s not really cool to spray around a small pool of fluid that carries Covid, even when no one is running. come on.
Do not run if you have Covid symptoms
The old theory that you can “escape” your illness has always been questionable. When the disease may be Covid-19, it is unacceptable. Therefore, if you have symptoms such as body temperature or coughing, keep your running shoes near the door.
Take the mask
You don’t need to wear a mask while jogging unless you’re on a busy route, but it’s worth putting a mask in your pocket or running belt if you’re stopping by for an accident or a drink.
