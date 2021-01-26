Putnam Coronavirus Updates: Decrease in Deaths, Hospitalization





Putnam County, NY — Coronavirus positivity in New York continues to decline to 5.47% after the holiday surge, so Putnam County reported last week that it had identified 544 new cases of coronavirus.

The county reported that COVID-19 deaths last week decreased by two from six last week. As of January 21, 20 people were admitted to the Patnam County Hospital Center with COVID-19, down from 25 last week. Meanwhile, residents and health officials continue to suffer from a shortage of coronavirus vaccines. New York is currently in the seventh week of vaccine distribution.

Anyone over the age of 65 is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, but doses are not available as Pfizer and Moderna are still in production. The federal government administers 250,000 doses a week to New York State. As of Monday, 91 percent of these doses have been administered, according to state health officials. Governor Andrew Cuomo said yesterday that the next cargo from the federal government had not yet arrived.

“We are aware of concerns about waiting for vaccines,” said Dr. Michael Neshaywat, director of health at Putnam County, last week. “One of the important things to be aware of is that this wasn’t completely unexpected. Vaccination should be seen as a long-term project. It’s a long-distance race and it’s full-scale. It’s not a sprint. It’s huge. It promises to deploy a large amount of vaccine instantly and is physically impossible. “ to see: Vaccine deployment expected to slow: Putnam Health Commissioner

State officials are calling on hospitals to prioritize healthcare workers while prioritizing workers essential to the county’s health sector. Eligible civilians are required to obtain vaccines, if available, at pharmacies or one of the state-owned mass vaccination sites.

The Putnam County Health Department vaccinated an additional 203 essential workers at the Carmel Friendship Center on Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos