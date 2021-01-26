Richland ranked 7th in ND’s COVID-19 activity on Tuesday | Coronavirus

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 4 new and 36 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 26. The counties in the Top 10 Active COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota since Tuesday, January 19th were held on Tuesday, January 19th. .26, number 7.
According to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), cases in four new regions on Tuesday have increased from one new case identified on Monday, January 25. The 36 local active cases are up from the 35 active cases confirmed on Monday.
Sixth in the ranking on Tuesday was Morton County, North Dakota, with 37 active COVID-19 cases. The 8th place in the ranking is Rolette County, North Dakota, with 27 activities.
NDDoH reported that the positive rate on Monday in Richland County was 8.51 percent. Cass County, North Dakota had a positive rate of 3.84%, while Burleigh County, North Dakota had a positive rate of 5%. The state’s positive rate was 4.37 percent on Tuesday.
North Dakota confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 58 new cases on Monday. The state also confirmed 1,008 active cases, down from 1,082 active cases on Monday.
Forty-eight people across the state were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 50 on Monday. North Dakota also confirmed 157 new collections on Tuesday, from 66 new collections on Monday.
Four new deaths due to or related to COVID-19 were confirmed by NDDoH on Tuesday. To date, 1,415 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in North Dakota.
The new deaths are a man in his 60s from Burleigh County, a man in his 60s from Cass County, a woman in his 90s from Golden Valley County, and a man in his 80s from Stark County.
To date, 1,671 COVID-19 positives have been identified in Richland County, with 1,620 recovery (including one new) and 15 deaths due to or associated with the disease. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago in December 2020.
To date, 97,006 COVID-19 positives have been confirmed and 94,584 have recovered in North Dakota, NDDoH reports. By January 2021, there were 64 direct or related COVID-19 deaths. Of the 1,415 people who have died so far, more than 900 were over 80 years old.
There were 177 active COVID-19 cases between the ages of 20 and 29 across the state on Tuesday, and NDDoH reported that 169 followed between the ages of 30 and 39.
The Billings, Divide, Logan, Nelson, Oliver, and Slope counties in North Dakota did not report active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. An additional 27 of the 53 counties in North Dakota reported less than 10 active cases each. Twenty-one counties reported new cases on Tuesday.
The five counties with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday included Burleigh and Ward counties, with 21 cases each. Cass County, 19 cases; Williams County, 16 cases. And Grand Forks County, 11 cases.
The five counties with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday included 196 Cass counties. Burleigh County, 138 cases. Ward County, 105; Grand Forks County, 99. Williams County, 86 cases.
As of Tuesday, nearly 38.7% of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19, according to NDDoH reports. Almost 51.4 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
