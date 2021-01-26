1 in 5 Americans Have a STD: CDC-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, January 26, 2021 (HealthDay News)-According to 2018 data, one in five people in the United States is likely to have a sexually transmitted disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. .. Nearly 68 million people had sexually transmitted diseases one day in 2018, according to a new CDC report. There were 26 million new cases that year. Authorities call these diseases, such as HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhea, sexually transmitted diseases or STIs. Almost half of newly acquired sexually transmitted diseases occur in people between the ages of 15 and 24, and new cases in 2018 will result in nearly $ 16 billion in direct medical costs, the report said. People with sexually transmitted diseases do not always have symptoms. According to a report published online on January 23 in the journal, some STIs, if left untreated, increase the risk of HIV infection, chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, And / or can cause severe pregnancy and neonatal complications. Sexually transmitted diseases.. According to the report, HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV) infections are the most expensive sexually transmitted diseases. Medical costs for these infections include lifelong treatment of HIV-infected persons and treatment of HPV-related cancers. Of the estimated $ 16 billion in lifetime health care from STI acquired in 2018, most ($ 13.7 billion) was related to HIV. An additional $ 755 million was due to the HPV infection. According to a CDC news release, more than $ 1 billion in lifetime health care costs are associated with the sum of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. About 60% of these costs were between the ages of 15 and 24. According to the report, nearly 75% of $ 2.2 billion in non-HIV-related STI health care came from women. The total cost of STI is much higher than the estimated medical cost, the study authors say. The report did not include loss of productivity, other non-medical costs, or costs related to STI prevention. “The burden on STI is astounding,” said Dr. Jonathan Marmin, director of the National Center for Prevention of HIV / AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STDs and TB at the CDC. He said they were out of national conversation when sexually transmitted diseases were at their highest ever. “Still, STI is a preventable and treatable threat to the health of the population and has significant personal and financial implications,” Marmin said in a news release. “There is an urgent need to reverse the increasing trend of STI, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many STI prevention services.” Dr. Raul Romagera, Deputy Director of the CDC’s STD Prevention Division, said prevention is important. “There are significant human and economic costs associated with these infections. Other studies have shown that reducing STI prevention efforts will result in higher costs in the future,” he said. .. “Preventing sexually transmitted diseases can save billions of medical bills, but more importantly, prevention will improve the health and livelihoods of millions of people.” For more information The American Academy of Family Physics Sexually transmitted diseases.. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, News Release, January 25, 2021

