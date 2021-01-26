Residents warned about Covid vaccine scams





Invar Clyde residents have been warned about the coronavirus vaccine scam. Criminals are trying to invest in vaccine deployments by preying on people who are anxious for vaccination. A compelling hoax text message claiming to be from the NHS was mistakenly sent to people as eligible for the covid-19 jab and should be requested before requesting personal information including bank details. I am being prompted. There are also reports of fraudsters calling people pretending to come directly from medical services or local pharmacies to force cash. Jim Croherty, Parliamentary Leader of the Invar Clyde Council and Representative of the Regional Health Commission, said: “This creates the perfect environment for scammers to prey on the anxiety of making money from the general public, often the elderly and vulnerable. “We have to wait patiently for the jab, but the vaccine is delivered free of charge to everyone, and medical professionals don’t ask anyone for sensitive personal information such as bank details or passports, and identify themselves. There is no proof. It will appear in someone’s house without notice. “Residents will be contacted directly by their GP or health board when it’s time to go to their covid jab. “I’ll be vigilant to everyone and beware of this scam and many others who are sadly rounding.” The UK Government’s Counter Fraud Function and NHS Counter Fraud Authority have issued warnings about Covid vaccine fraud. People are reminded that the NHS does the following: Never ask for payment — vaccines are free Never ask for someone’s bank details Do not arrive at someone’s house without notice to administer the vaccine Do not ask anyone to prove your identity by sending a copy of your passport or other personal document Whenever someone receives a call that they believe is fraudulent, they should hang up immediately. Suspicious emails will be forwarded to the National Cyber ​​Security Center in the United Kingdom ([email protected]) and text messages will be sent to 7726 for free delivery. There is also a national hotline and website, operated by charity Crimestoppers, where you can call 0800 587 5030 or visit the following site to anonymously report all types of covid-related scams: I will. www.covidfraudhotline.org.. Anyone who believes to be a victim of fraud or theft of personal information should call 101 and report directly to the Scottish Police. For more information on deploying the covid-19 vaccine, please visit: www.nhsinform.scot..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos