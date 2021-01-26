Health
WHO will issue new clinical advice to patients with coronavirus and study “long COVID”
Almost a year later World Health Organization The (WHO) first declared the new coronavirus a public health emergency, and authorities issued new clinical advice on both home and inpatient treatments. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears patient.
The· Also announced the agency Future plans to study the so-called “long COVID” or also known as “COVID Longhowler”, which continues to suffer from symptoms even after the infection has disappeared.
“Understanding this situation is one of WHO’s priority areas of work,” said the agency. In a news release posted on Tuesday.. “In February 2021, WHO organized a series of consultations to reach an agreement on a description of this condition and its subtypes, and a definition of the case. Scientific understanding will inform the name of the condition. The consultations are broad. Includes interested parties. Includes patient groups. “
The United States vows to support the response to the coronavirus: FAUCI
On the other hand, for current patients who do not require hospitalization, WHO recommends the use of pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels in the blood. Over-the-counter products need to be “coordinated with other aspects of home care, such as patent and care provider education and regular patient follow-up.”
For those in need of hospitalization, healthcare providers consider using low-dose anticoagulants to prevent blood clots and place patients in the stomach receiving non-invasive oxygen supplementation to increase oxygen flow. I suggest putting it.
Authorities said the guidelines were “living documents that are updated regularly as more data becomes available.” The update will take place on the same day that WHO announced that it will work with Moderna to accelerate the approval of COVID-19 shots for emergency use lists.
