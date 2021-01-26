Hawaii reports cases of coronavirus mutants associated with California outbreaks

At least one case Coronavirus Several outbreak-related variants in California have been identified for the first time in Hawaii, Aloha health officials announced Monday.

Hawaii Ministry of Health staff news release Cases of the coronavirus mutant L452R were discovered by genomic sequencing conducted by the Department of Health’s State Research Institute since June to eradicate mutant cases within such communities.

The L452R mutant was first identified in Denmark in March 2020, shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which currently kills more than 2 million people worldwide.

Current evidence does not suggest that the L452R mutant “spreads more rapidly or poses a greater threat than other COVID-19 strains”, but “in California, the number of cases, including some, has increased. There are still concerns because it is related to. Massive outbreaks. “

“It’s common to find variants of the virus like COVID-19. Some show greater risk than others,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaii’s state epidemiologist, in a statement. It was. “We are working with colleagues in other states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn more about the characteristics of this particular variant.”

The mutations identified in Hawaii are not the same as the mutations first identified in the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7 and the first identified in South Africa as B.1.351. It is important to note that there is no such thing. However, these mutations have been identified elsewhere.In the United States

“Neither B.1.1.7 nor B.1.351 have been detected in Hawaii,” officials said.

In a statement, state health director Dr. Elizabeth Char said the discovery of the L452R variant in Hawaii “needs to wear a mask, keep physical distance from people outside the home close to us, and avoid congestion. It reminds me of that. ”

“These safe practices in combination with the COVID-19 vaccine will help us stop the epidemic,” she added, adding that Hawaii “is not immune to the new strain.”

The exact location of the variant was not clear.

News will come later California Sunday health officials said the L452R variant It has been increasing throughout the state since November.

Unlike the UK variant, the L452R variant also contains some mutations in the surface-peplomer protein that the virus uses to infect cells.

In a phone call with a reporter over the weekend, Dr. Charles Chiu, a virologist and professor of laboratory medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said mutations were found in about 4% of samples in December, jumping to 25% of samples. It was. Early January.

“The data so far are very preliminary, but they basically raise concerns that the vaccine may have some effect,” Chiu said.

This variant has been found in outbreaks, especially in Santa Clara County. Dr. Sarah Cody, a public health officer in Santa Clara County, said a variant had recently been discovered among employees of Kaiser Permanente in San Jose. Made a headline After dozens of incidents and one death were associated with inflatable costumes worn by staff at Christmas. Since then, the outbreak has spread and about 90 infections have been reported among staff.

“In addition to Santa Clara County, L452R variants were detected in Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Francisco, San Bernardino, San Diego, and San Luis Obispo County,” California Health. Authorities said. “It’s too early to know how prevalent the 452 variant is state-wide, national, or worldwide, as genome sequencing is not equal across states and countries.”

