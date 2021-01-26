Health
New drug may be strong against coronavirus
The compound Plitidepsin (brand name Apridin) was first extracted from a marine organism known as Aplidium albicans, commonly known as sea squirt.Recently published researchers Science Results of preclinical experiments involving the use of preclinical to treat human and mouse cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. They found evidence suggesting that the drug could be used as a treatment for COVID-19.
The drug has been used in the past and is approved in Australia for the treatment of a type of cancer called multiple myeloma. However, the number of drug compounds that can be present is so great that researchers can screen them for other uses, in this case the coronavirus.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for antiviral therapeutics that can be urgently transferred to the clinic. According to the press release, this has an established safety profile. We were able to screen for clinically approved drugs, “said Adolfo Garcia Sastre, a professor of microbiology and director of the Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Garcia Sustre is one of the leading researchers in science papers.
Researchers have focused on how the virus uses human cells to survive and propagate. “The study led to the translation mechanism of the biological pathway eukaryotes, where inhibition of the pathway showed significant antiviral activity in cell culture,” said Quantitative Science, University of California, San Francisco. Nevan Crogan, director of the Institute for Biological Sciences and one of the key researchers in the study, said.
I will publish a new article today @ScienceMagazine About promising treatments for # SARS-CoV-2 Infectious disease: Pritidepsin (Apridin). The eEF1A inhibitor, pretidepsin, strongly inhibits the virus in vitro and in vivo, and the following clinical trials are underway. # COVID19.. https://t.co/3yotQcmwoq
— Krogan Lab (@KroganLab) January 25, 2021
Our country is in a historic battle with the coronavirus.
When they tested pritidepsin in experiments, they found it to be effective in human and mouse cell lines. “Pretidepsin is a very potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, but its most important strength is that it targets host proteins rather than viral proteins,” said ISMMS Associate Professor of Microbiology and Press. Release science paper. “This means that if pretidepsin succeeds in treating COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus will not be able to develop resistance due to mutations. This is related to the spread of new British and South African variants. This is a major concern. “
More testing needs to be done to see if the drug is effective against all mutants, but there is still some promising evidence that it is a good treatment option. The group also tested the drug against a British variant and found it to be effective, but the study has not yet been published and Preprint..
The next step is to go through clinical trials to test whether the drug is effective in treating people with active SARS-CoV-2 infections. “The arsenal needs new weapons,” Crogan said. San Francisco Chronicle.. “This is by far the best we have seen.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, please check the website of. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And that World Health Organization..Check this page maintained by for the number of updated global cases Johns Hopkins University Or COVID tracking project..
You can follow Twitter Chia-Yi Hou..
