VIRUS TODAY: US vaccine reservation canceled due to shortage





— New results suggest that they may increase expectations for drugs that supply antibodies to fight COVID-19, keep patients away from hospitals, and help prevent illness in uninfected people. I have. Eli Lilly said the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in newly diagnosed unhospitalized patients by 70%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said the partial results of the drug suggest that it helps prevent the infection of cohabitants in people with COVID-19. Some of the antibodies have already been used to treat certain patients, and pharmaceutical companies say they will try to expand their approval to also enable a prophylactic approach. — California’s health department has released previous secret predictions about the capacity of future hospital intensive care units in the state. This is an important indicator for lifting the curfew. However, state officials did not explain how the rate of infection released, as well as per capita virus cases in the region, affects the amount of ICU space available in four weeks. Last week, state health officials told The Associated Press that all data is kept secret because the data is complex and can mislead the general public. Coronavirus experts and open government supporters criticized the move, saying that the public has the right to know what is behind the decisions that affect their lives. Numbers: According to Johns Hopkins University data up to January 25, the 7-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States has not increased in the last two weeks, from January 11, 249,234.9 to January 25. It became 170,720. .. Deaths: According to Johns Hopkins data up to January 25, the 7-day moving average of new deaths per day in the United States has not increased in the last two weeks, from 3,242.4 to 1 on January 11. It was 3,160.9 on the 25th of March. QUOTABLE: “I think we were on track to get good, or at least better, in the spring and summer, and I’m worried that the variant might throw a curve ball at us. — Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Rivers epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers is concerned that more contagious variants of the virus could lead to a deadly resurgence this year. ICYMI: Officials say a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has become the first known in the United States among those who have recently traveled from Brazil to Minnesota. State health officials said on Monday that a Brazilian P.1 mutant was found in specimens from residents of Minnesota who recently went to Brazil. The patient lives in Minneapolis-Cent. I got sick during the Paul area and the first week of January. The virus is constantly mutating and new variants appear frequently. Health officials are also worried about the first reported variants in the UK and South Africa. On the horizon: Oregon teachers qualify for COVID-19 shots before seniors after Democratic Governor Kate Brown decides to prioritize school reopening. This decision resents the elderly, emphasizes a moral dilemma, and local officials across the United States are faced in deciding who will be vaccinated first. Ethicists say America has not faced such rigorous moral calculations for generations. Everyone wants a vaccine, from the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions to the community of people of color and frontline workers. And each group has a compelling debate as to why it should be prioritized. Find the full coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

