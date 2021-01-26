CDC researchers take precautions and find “little evidence” of major school outbreaks





Researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said there was “reassuring” evidence that there was no epidemic of coronavirus infection in schools in a heated debate over the resumption. researcher Written in the Journal of the American Medical Association Several cases of the virus have been reported at school, but they were not the main driver of the infection. “School-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported as many schools have reopened for face-to-face instruction, not only in some parts of the United States, but internationally, but schools are meaningful in increasing community transmission. There is little evidence that it has contributed to the. “CDC researchers wrote. This article presents data that allows 90,000 students and staff in 11 school districts in North Carolina to study directly for nine weeks. Researchers said only 32 were infected at school during that time, and no student had infected staff with the virus. “Unless there are reports of the types of rapid spreads often observed in collective living facilities and dense workplaces in school settings, the predominance of evidence available from the fall semester is reassuring.” The article states. The article states that it is still important for schools to take precautions such as wearing masks, keeping distances, improving room ventilation, and testing. A serious school outbreak was reported in Israel when some of these precautions were not followed. CDC experts also warned that school sports pose a greater risk. Positive evidence of school safety comes from the fact that the closure of schools for face-to-face learning has hit many families and has hit students’ mental health and education. However, the politics of this issue can be complicated, and some teachers’ unions are resisting a return to face-to-face learning. For example, the Chicago Teachers Union Voted against In the movement by the school administration to return to the face-to-face classroom. Researchers also say that schools are supported by lower levels of infection in the surrounding area, which can be achieved by measures such as “restricting indoor eating in restaurants.” Some local leaders have accused the school of closing while indoor meals remained open.

..





