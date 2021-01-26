New Orleans city officials are “cautiously optimistic” about relaxing coronavirus restrictions.Latest | Gambit Weekly





Mayor LaToya Cantrell is considering relaxing the restrictions on COVID-19 after three weeks of rigorous mitigation measures have helped curb the spread of the virus. The city will release details Wednesday morning, but spokesman Bo Tidwell said Tuesday’s Cantrell administration was “carefully optimistic” about its arrival at a less restrictive stage. .. The city has been in “Correction Phase 1” since January 8th, after a surge of new incidents resulting from the holiday season. According to Tidwell, the city averages 130 new cases daily, with a positive rate of 5.9%, according to Tidwell. This is a significant decrease from just a week ago, when the average number of cases was 170 per day, which was just under 10%. The arrival of looser restrictions could expand the city’s struggling bar and restaurant capacity to accommodate more customers-despite the cancellation of the parade, the city is in the middle of the carnival season. Other celebrations of the Orleans parish may open the door to the expected influx of tourists expected to flock to. Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of Health at Cantrell and the City, waits for state-wide indicators from Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health before revealing how they proceed. Tidwell praised the residents of the Parish of Orleans for largely complying with the guidelines and better controlling the spread of the virus, but on weekends by hosting a large ball in Biloxi, Mississippi. By circumventing the city guidelines, he warned Krewe of Nyx and discouraged the other crew from doing the same. The crew previously fired when founder Julie Lee shared an “All Lives Matter” post on social media, causing the majority of all women. Quit Krewe.. Participants, mostly from the New Orleans area, are being urged to undergo quarantine and testing, and city officials are urging other carnival organizations to unplug to host similar types of rallies. “At this point, everyone should know better,” Tidwell added, “our crew aims to be a service organization. This kind of activity has a negative impact on public health. I will. “ Support local journalism For 40 years, Gambit has been reporting on the city we love, connecting with New Orleans, and addressing all the important issues for New Orleans for free. I need your help to keep it going.

